Theater 29 Presents A Scandalous Tale Of Corporate S&M: COMMUNICATIONS SOLUTIONS: A Story Of Extravagant Love

Theater 29 presents Communications Solutions: A Story of Extravagant Love--seven salacious days of upper-management intrigue, authoritarian coercion, and corporate S&M by Tami Canaday, Lisa Wagner Erickson, Ellen K. Graham, and Shane Rodriguez premiering July 26 through August 1. Tickets are $20 per household at www.theater29denver.com

After receiving an official letter from the Communications Solutions CEO, the real story will unfold as an anonymous entity releases a cavalcade of damning documents, clandestine voicemails, and alarming images, culminating with a top-secret image appearing in a subversive storefront window-reveal at Theater 29.

After registering on Eventbrite, audience members can choose to experience the virtual portions of the story via email, a secret Facebook group, a private Instagram account, or all three. They will also receive information about witnessing the final subversive storefront reveal in-person and online.

After the successful release of PROJECT PLAYBOX in October 2020, playwrights Tami Canaday, Lisa Wagner Erickson, Ellen K. Graham and graphic artist Shane Rodriguiez decided to embark on a new collaborative storytelling venture. The group exchanged ideas and content via email and met via Zoom to organize, shape, and produce the project.

"The entire process has been a blast," says Erickson. "Creating and producing the project ourselves has given us the freedom to complete the writing, art, and production duties on our own timeline."

The timeline for Communications Solutions: A Story of Extravagant Love begins July 26, 2021.