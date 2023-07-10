The Stanley Hotel to Present NATIONAL PARK AFTER DARK in September

The show will take place on Saturday, September 16, 2023.
Comedy Works Entertainment and Stanley Live will present NATIONAL PARK AFTER DARK coming to The Stanley Hotel Pavilion in Estes Park, CO on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 7:30pm. This show will be ages 21 and up.
Tickets are $45.00 plus applicable fees. Tickets go on sale Monday, July 10 at 10am
National Park After Dark, a podcast for the morbid outdoor enthusiast, shares stories of death, tragedy and dark history within some of the most beautiful places on earth - National Parks. These locations serve as the perfect playground for adventure, but just under the surface they are riddled with incredible tales of survival, grizzly attacks, dark history and so much more.
Join Cassie and Danielle for a night exploring the dark side of the Colorado wilderness. Though these stories are morbid, they just might inspire your next adventure.
