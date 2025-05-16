The Dads Drop Sketch Comedy Special ANGELS GET THEIR WINGS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedy troupe The Dads has unveiled their latest sketch comedy special, Angels Get Their Wings, a minimalist production that emphasizes pure comedic performance over elaborate staging.

In this 56-minute special, The Dads-comprising Jack Anderson, Sam Butler, Ben Hilzer, and Gary John Miller-deliver a series of sharp, fast-paced sketches without the use of costumes, props, or sets. A simple bell signals the end of each sketch, keeping the focus squarely on the performers' timing and wit.

Directed, produced, and edited by Gary John Miller, Angels Get Their Wings showcases the group's commitment to comedy in its most unadulterated form. The special is now available for streaming, inviting audiences to experience humor stripped down to its essentials.

The Dads: Angels Get Their Wings is the final sketch comedy special from the original Dads cast- Jack Anderson, Sam Butler, Ben Hilzer, and Gary John Miller. Presented without sets, props, or costumes, this 56-minute special uses pure performance and crisp writing to deliver punchy, high-concept sketches that end with the ring of a bell. Directed and produced by Miller, Angels Get Their Wings is a bold, minimalist swan song for one of underground comedy's most inventive teams. Watch it below.

