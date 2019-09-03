The Bug Theatre Announces Silver Anniversary Fundraiser

The Bug Theatre is thrilled to announce its Silver Anniversary Fundraiser - the primary goal of the evening is to raise funds to replace the very old HVAC unit at The Bug Theatre. The event will take place Saturday, September 14, 2019 with a silent auction at 6:00 PM and a variety show beginning at 7:30 PM. At The Bug Theatre at 3654 Navajo Street in Denver. Tickets and more information available online at www.BugTheatre.org.



About the Bug: The Bug Theatre is the most unique film screening and live performance venue in Colorado. It's home to The Emerging Filmmakers Project, which has been celebrating local filmmakers for more than 15 years. It has also been home to the award-winning Equinox Theatre Company for 11 years, which brings inexpensive live theater to the audiences of North Denver. Of course, The Bug is also known for the monthly Freak Train - Denver's longest-running open mic for 19 years and counting. And of course, it's also home to a variety of other events -- like the monthly comedy series The Grawlix, as well as the informative Nerd Nite and Ignite Denver. Now, as The Bug honors 25 years of film, comedy, theatre, music, dance and more - it needs your help to replace the very old and very busted HVAC system. The costly repairs far exceed what ticket sales account for and donations are needed for this important improvement to the facility.



"25 years is a huge accomplishment for anyone," said Bug Theatre Board of Directors President, Mike Henderson. "but apparently a little too much for our HVAC. Come celebrate with us for a night of Denver's most talented performers, with the goal of raising money to replace the thing. Future audiences will thank you."



About the Silver Anniversary: In celebration of 25 years, The Bug Theatre has prepared an evening full of entertainment and exciting silent auction items, hosted by our own Freak Train Host - GerRee Hinshaw. Entertainment for the evening includes:

A musical performance by Equinox Theatre Company

A selection of films from the Emerging Filmmakers Project

A burlesque performance from Tatianna Tatas and Fannie Spankings

Juggling and comedy from Sam Malcom

The Grawlix featuring Adam Cayton-Holland, Ben Roy and Andrew Orvedahl

And More Surprises!

For those unable to attend the event, The Bug has created a "There in Spirit" ticketing option that allows you to make a $20 donation to the event without any ticketing fees. Ticket buyers may also add an additional donation amount to their ticket purchase.



Alex Weimer, Executive Director, and Mike Henderson, President of the Board of Directors, are available for interviews upon request.

The Bug Theatre's Silver Anniversary Fundraiser

September 14, 2019

3654 Navajo Street

Denver, CO 80211

Tickets: $20 or $25 at the door

www.BugTheatre.org





