Tammy Pescatelli To Perform at Comedy Works Landmark, May 8- 11

Comedy Works has announced that Tammy Pescatelli will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark, May 8-11. Tammy Pescatelli brings brassy sexiness with a bold voice of witty sarcasm to her audiences.

Tammy Pescatelli’s: Way After School Special is the highly anticipated follow up to Tammy’s award winning special, Finding the Funny. You can find both specials on Amazon Prime. The albums of the same name were released and were in the TOP 3 spots on iTunes!

Tammy is currently a regular on the Sherri syndicated talk show. She has appeared on the highly acclaimed Showtime Comedy Special, Women Of A Certain Age 2. She had a guest star role on Blue Bloods and was also chosen to be one of the few hosts of a new network, Circle TV’s standup show called Standup Nashville: Live From Zanies. She will also be seen in the soon to be released movie Nonna's starring Vince Vaughn and Susan Sarandon.

Thursday May 8 / 7:30 PM / $18.00

Friday May 9 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $26.00

Saturday May 10 / 7:15 & 9:45 PM / $26.00

Sunday May 11 / 3:00 PM / $12.00 - $20.00 /Family Friendly Mother’s Day Show

Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com. Enjoy preferred seating when you dine at Lucy Restaurant. For reservations visit LucyRestaurant.com/reservations.

Comments