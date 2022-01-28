THE SOUND OF MUSIC to be Presented by the Aspen Music Festival and School & Theatre Aspen

The Aspen Music Festival and School and Theatre Aspen announced today that, this summer, their organizations will again collaborate to present a very special concert production of the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic musical The Sound of Music on Monday, July 25 and Tuesday, July 26 at 7:30 pm in the Benedict Music Tent (960 North 3rd Street, Aspen, CO 81611). This evening builds upon the success of The Sweetest Sounds: The Music of Richard Rodgers in 2021 and South Pacific in 2019. The evening is presented by special arrangement with The Rodgers and Hammerstein Organization.



"I've wanted to present this show as long as I've been at the Festival," commented Alan Fletcher, President and CEO of The Aspen Music Festival and School. "In a way, I owe my life to The Sound of Music, since my mother heard the real Von Trapp Family in their first U.S. tour (she was sixteen) and, on her first date with my father, she said that she wanted to have a huge family, all musicians (she was seventeen). I am one of six kids, all musicians. Every single thing about this show is wonderful to me, and it will be a true highlight of the summer to partner again with Theatre Aspen presenting this timeless show that touches our hearts and our humanity."



"We are delighted to be partnering with our friends at the Music Festival to once again bring the best of Broadway to Aspen this summer, with our joint presentation of The Sound of Music," added Jed Bernstein, Producing Director of Theatre Aspen. "The hills will truly be alive."



Premiering on Broadway in 1959, the musical was a huge success and ran for 1,443 performances, winning five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, out of nine nominations. This concert adaptation captures the boisterous yet compelling nature of the musical and focuses on the beloved score that made The Sound of Music unforgettable. Enduring songs include "Edelweiss," "My Favorite Things," "Climb Ev'ry Mountain," "Do-Re-Mi," and the title song "The Sound of Music."



Complete casting and the creative team for this special event will be announced shortly.



Tickets are $110 and $50; $30 children's seats (12 and under, available while supplies last). A limited number of $500 tickets that include premier seating and a post-event cast party will also be available for the July 25th performance. Tickets will be available for purchase through the AMFS Box Office starting in April by calling 970-925-9042 or online at AspenMusicFestival.com.