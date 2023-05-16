THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Comes to the Paramount Theatre in October

Comedy Works along with Paramount Theatre present The Rocky Horror Picture Show with Barry Bostwick celebrating The 48th Anniversary Spectacular Tour! Join the original 'Brad Majors' - BARRY BOSTWICK - for a screening of the original unedited movie with a live shadow cast and audience participation! Plus, memorabilia display with artifacts and an actual costume from the movie, a costume contest, and more! The event will take place on Thursday, October 5th at 8:00PM, doors at 7:00PM.

Tickets to see The Rocky Horror Picture Show with Barry Bostwick are priced from $29.50- $69.50 and are subject to additional fees. Tickets will be available for purchase beginning Friday, May 19th at 10:00AM at Click Here. Purchase of VIP tickets include a Meet & Greet with Barry Bostwick himself, have a personal photo opportunity, and get an autograph.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show, the longest-running theatrical release in film history, celebrates its 48th Anniversary! The iconic little movie that conquered Hollywood. The hit movie stars Tim Curry as the devious and fabulous Frank-N-Furter, Meatloaf, Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon as everybody's favorite nerdy couple - Brad and Janet - and the film's creator Richard O'Brien as Riff Raff. The film has become one of the longest weekly showing movies in the world.

Fans will be able to meet and talk with Barry Bostwick, acclaimed star of this original cult classic in person. His iconic portrayal of "Brad Majors" has thrilled generations of fans for nearly 50 years.

Bostwick explains why The Rocky Horror Picture Show's is one of film history's most enduring classics:

"It's fun, noisy and rude and only exists today because of the dedicated fan base and incredible "shadow casts" from around the world. They make it spectacular entertainment every show. It is nicely naughty!!! They bring the party. They invite you to participate. Its rock and roll !!!" said Bostwick.

He succinctly captures the movie's multi-generational appeal:

"Three generations of party goers have passed it down from one to another. It is a rite of passage from innocence to understanding and questioning!" commented Bostwick.

The show will also feature a costume contest, a performance by the local Shadow Cast and memorabilia displays with artifacts and costumes from the movie. The Shadow Cast hilariously acts out the movie on stage while the movie plays on screen.

ABOUT BARRY BOTSWICK:

Winning Golden Globe, Tony and Peabody awards for a long and multi-faceted career Barry continues to work in all genres with films such as, The Incredibles 2, Grand Daddy Day Care, Bigger Fatter Liar, A Mermaids Tale, Three Days In August among others as well as TV offerings on "Will And Grace," "Girlfriends Guide to Divorce," "Still The King," "Signed Sealed and Delivered" for Hallmark and Great Performances on PBS "Ellis Island: The Dream Of America."

Bostwick is best known for playing Brad Majors in the cult classic Rocky Horror Picture Show and Mayor Randall Winston in the long running sitcom "Spin City" and creating the role of Danny Zuko in the original Broadway production of Grease winning his first of three Tony nominations, finally winning the Tony for Best Actor in a Musical for the lead character in The Robber Bridegroom.

You can also look for him in the other cult favorite film Megaforce, along with FDR: American Badass, Spyhard, Fantastic Planet, Three From Hell, Undercover Brother 2, The Outlaw Johnny Black, American Pie: Girls Rule, the popular Netflix film Single All The Way and the soon to be released Daruma. And his personal favorite, Movie Movie with George C. Scott and directed by Stanley Donan, among others.

On TV he played George Washington in the 8-hour mini-series "George Washington," Lady Aster in "War and Remembrance" among dozens of TV Movies and mini-series. Series TV kept him busy with "Cougar Town," "Law and Order: SVU," "Supernatural," "Psych," "Phineas and Ferb," and for Disney, "Doogie Kahealoha" and numerous animated features and TV shows.