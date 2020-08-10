THE MUSIC OF CREAM Canceled at Boulder Theater

THE MUSIC OF CREAM - DISRAELI GEARS TOUR scheduled for Friday, September 4, 2020, has been canceled at Boulder Theater.

In a statement the venue said, "With the concern of general health safety, we apologize that we must cancel The Music of Cream performance on September 4th, 2020 at the Boulder Theater. Refunds will be processed automatically at the point of purchase. Thank you for understanding."

Fifty years since their earth-shaking debut album, the bloodlines of that hallowed trilogy come together to pay tribute to Cream's legendary four-album reign over the psychedelic frontier of the late 1960s. Kofi BAKER (son of Ginger) and Malcolm BRUCE (son of Jack) unite with Will Johns (nephew of Eric and son of Zeppelin/ Stones/ Hendrix engineer Andy) to unleash the lightning that electrified a generation.

