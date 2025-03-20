THE COLORADO NEW PLAY FESTIVAL Unveils 2025 Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Colorado New Play Festival has announced its 27th annual event, scheduled for June 13 & 14, 2025, in the picturesque town of Steamboat Springs, Colorado. This festival continues its tradition of nurturing new works for the American stage, offering playwrights a unique platform to develop and showcase their work.

Festival Highlights:

Creature Feature by Noah Diaz

Date & Time: Friday, June 13, at 5:00 PM

Presented by: Roundabout Theatre Company

Synopsis: Eleven-year-old Topeka has always lived in the shadows of "The Macabre Mausoleum," her family's hit television show that showcases low-budget horror films. When her mother, the show's indomitable host, decides to quit for good, the family is plunged into chaos. As her father scrambles to keep the family business afloat, Topeka is unexpectedly thrust into the spotlight, forced to take on a new role she never could've imagined playing. "Creature Feature" is a coming-of-age memory play about the beauty and horror of changing the roles we're assigned to play in life.

Dawn by Tuyết Thị Phạm

Date & Time: Friday, June 13, at 8:00 PM

Presented by: Everyman Theatre

Synopsis: Set against the backdrop of historical trauma, a mother and daughter confront their legacy of love and loss. Mary, a first-generation Cambodian-American, struggles with feelings of guilt, anger, and grief as she navigates her parents' experiences and their differing beliefs as survivors of the Khmer Rouge. Their journey to reconcile the past is both painful and liberating, ultimately guiding them toward a path of healing.

Vienna, Vienna, Vienna by Carey Perloff

Date & Time: Saturday, June 14, at 4:00 PM

Presented by: Six Points Theater (St. Paul, MN)

Synopsis: Three generations of a close and complicated Jewish family arrive in Vienna for an award ceremony and end up reconsidering everything they believe in while eating a great deal of excellent chocolate cake.

Muse of Fire by Lauren M. Gunderson

Date & Time: Saturday, June 14, at 7:30 PM

Presented by: Northlight Theatre (Skokie, IL)

Synopsis: MUSE OF FIRE is an intimate two-hander exposing the life and love of William Shakespeare and his surprisingly wild-hearted wife, Anne. Exploring art, ambition, and the searing fuel behind the world's greatest playwright and his bold and brazen wife, MUSE OF FIRE grapples with the sacrifices and joys of a life in the theatre, and the heart of a storyteller and his muse.

About the Festival:

Established in 1996, the Colorado New Play Festival has been instrumental in bringing over 100 new scripts to the American stage. Over the years, it has evolved into a premier event, with over 70% of its showcased plays progressing to full productions on Broadway and in Regional Theatres across the United States. The festival's commitment to advancing storytelling as an essential element of the human experience has solidified its reputation in the theater community. Recent development credits include Purpose by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (Steppenwolf Theatre Company, now on Broadway), Mother Russia by Lauren Yee (Seattle Repertory Theatre), and Under a Baseball Sky by Jose Cruz Gonzalez (The Old Globe).

For more information on the Colorado New Play Festival or to purchase tickets- please visit cnpfsteamboat.org.

