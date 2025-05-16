THE 24 HOUR PLAYS Begins At Curious Theatre Company In June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Curious Theatre Company will present The 24 Hour Plays, a high-octane, edge-of-your-seat artistic adventure taking place June 5-6, 2025. In just 24 hours, an ensemble of fearless artists will write, rehearse, and perform six brand-new plays.

Part adrenaline rush, part artistic ritual, The 24 Hour Plays has become a beloved Curious tradition - where creativity crackles, collaboration reigns, and anything can happen. From the first line typed to the final curtain call, this whirlwind event showcases the raw power of live performance. Past participants call it "joyful from the start" and "a spirit of creativity and delight," describing the unique thrill of being "brought together with purpose and passion."

This year's lineup shines with talent from Curious Theatre's acclaimed Artistic Company Members:: Jada Suzanne Dixon, Kristina Fountaine, Josh Hartwell, GerRee Hinshaw, Jim Hunt, Brian Landis Folkins, Sheryl McCallum, Michael McNeill, Christy Montour-Larson, and Josh Robinson-joined by a dynamic team of Denver directors, playwrights, and actors.

Best of all, this night of theatrical magic is also a vital fundraiser supporting Curious Theatre Company's mission to present provocative contemporary plays and build community through storytelling. Tickets and sponsorships are on sale now.

