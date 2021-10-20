Stories On Stage Presents WHAT GOES UP, MUST COME DOWN Next Month

Stories on Stage presents crazy & comedic stories about life's challenges, large and small in "What Goes Up, Must Come Down." The show is streamed live from Boulder's Nomad Playhouse, along with limited in-person seating; on Friday, November 12 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance for in-person attendance. Tickets are $22 and ticket holders will receive a link prior to the performance. www.storiesonstage.org or 303-494-0523

Ilasiea Gray, Gareth Saxe, and Mare Trevathan take on very three different stories about facing up to the fickle finger of fate and trying to make lemonade out of lemons! One such story is Lawrence Osborne's "Volcano," published in 2011 and selected for the Best American Short Stories 2012.

Along with many others, Stories on Stage has had an incredible journey these past 18 months. The company forged new partnerships to create a complete season of professional live-streamed shows. This allowed Stories on Stage to keep our wonderful actors plying their creative trade and a lower ticket price made the shows more accessible to the community. People linked in from all across the U.S., even as far away as England. What a way to celebrate the company's 20th Anniversary!

Now celebrating their 21st Season, Stories on Stage presents renowned actors performing dynamic and entertaining short stories. For more information and tickets go to www.storiesonstage.org or call 303-494-0523.