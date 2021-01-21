Stories On Stage Presents KISS IS STILL A KISS Streaming Live From Boulder's Nomad Playhouse

Stories on Stage presents "A Kiss is Still a Kiss" streaming live from Boulder's Nomad Playhouse, at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 12. Ticket holders will receive a link to the performance. Tickets are $15 and available at www.storiesonstage.org or by calling 303-494-0523.

Just in time for Valentine's Day, this February show offers up a selection of funny and romantic stories. It's the perfect entertainment for a date night as Kate Gleason, Ilasiea Gray and Ryan Warner help us fall in love with love.

The 20th Anniversary Season will be 100% virtual/live streamed from the Nomad Playhouse in Boulder. Stories on Stage is teaming with Nomad Playhouse and Earth Coast Productions to create shows that will be professional multi-camera productions with the actors performing from the stage.

Stories on Stage presents renowned actors performing dynamic and entertaining short stories. For more information go to www.storiesonstage.org.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, in recognition of how Stories on Stage has shared the human experience through literature, proclaimed September 25, 2020 to be "Stories on Stage 20th Anniversary Day."

"A Kiss is Still a Kiss" is sponsored in part by the Citizens of the Scientific and Cultural District (SCFD), Bloomberg Philanthropies, the Bonfils Stanton Foundation, Colorado Creative Industries and Community Foundation of Boulder County.