Samantha Bee Brings HOW TO SURVIVE MENOPAUSE To Denver In 2026

Comedy Works Entertainment will present Samantha Bee: How to Survive Menopause at the Newman Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Denver on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 10 at 10 a.m..

ABOUT THE SHOW

In How to Survive Menopause, Emmy-winning comedian and television host Samantha Bee brings her signature wit and candor to the stage for a hilariously honest exploration of “the greatest joke ever played on our bodies.”

“This show is for everyone — those going through it, have gone through it, or will someday,” says Bee. “So bring a date, a friend, a parent, a small battery-operated fan, and enjoy this hot flash of a live show.”

ABOUT Samantha Bee

Born and raised in Toronto, Samantha Bee rose to prominence as a correspondent on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, where she became the program’s longest-serving regular contributor during her 12-year tenure. In 2016, she launched her own late-night series, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, which ran for seven seasons on TBS and earned acclaim for its fearless, satirical take on politics and culture.

Bee has been featured in TIME’s “100 Most Influential People,” is the author of I Know I Am, But What Are You?, and currently hosts the podcast Full Release. She also co-created and produced the TBS comedy series The Detour with her husband, Jason Jones, and launched the production company Swimsuit Competition, dedicated to creating inclusive television and documentary projects.