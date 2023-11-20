Sam Tallent Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square, November 22, 24 & 25

Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards

His acclaimed debut novel, Running the Light, has been heralded as the definitive book on standup comedy.

Comedy Works has announced that Sam Tallent will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square.

For the last decade he has performed more than 40 weekends per year across America, Canada and France. His writing has appeared in Birdy Magazine and on VICE.com and he's told jokes on Comedy Central, TruTV and VICELAND.

His acclaimed debut novel, Running the Light, has been heralded as the definitive book on standup comedy. Get your own signed copy of Running the Light on Sam's website at SamTallent.com.

He lives in Colorado with his wife and dog.

Wednesday, November 22 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $20.00

Friday, November 24 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $26.00

Saturday, November 25 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $26.00

Advance tickets available. Visit Click Here.


