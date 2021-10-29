SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD Opens for Limited Run at Brighton Armory

Platte Valley Players (Brighton, Colorado) will present their first main stage musical production since 2019 with their production of Jason Robert Brown's emotive song cycle, SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD- running October 29-November 6 at The Armory Performing Arts Center.

Initially slated for May 2020 and postponed due to Covid- this long-awaited production is generously sponsored by the City of Brighton's Lodging Tax Grant, American Classic Piano and SCFD.

Directed by Platte Valley Players Artistic Director, Kelly Van Oosbree, (Assistant Director: Victoria Holloway) this musical is the ideal production to bring patrons back to the theatre in a post-pandemic landscape. Eric Weinstein (PVP's Ring of Fire) music directs an incredible cast of singers and musicians as they take audiences on a journey from the deck of a Spanish sailing ship to 50 stories high above Manhattan.

Featuring standout tunes like "I'm Not Afraid of Anything," "King of the World" and "I'd Give it All for You," composer Jason Robert Brown (Parade, The Bridges of Madison County) has a gift for incisive lyrics and sweeping melodies that will fill The Armory Performing Arts Centers beautiful auditorium.

The cast includes Moses Brown, making his Platte Valley Players debut. Moses was recently seen in the sold-out Motones vs. Jerseys show at the Rialto Theatre in Loveland. Returning to PVP and the Armory stage are Isabella Duran (Ring of Fire), Lindsey Falduto (Forbidden Broadway's Greatest Hits) and Jeremy Rill (Forever Plaid and South Pacific in Concert). Brown, Duran, Falduto and Rill have been seen on stages all over Denver and the Front Range.

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD runs October 29- November 6: Fridays at 7:30 PM and Saturdays 2:00 PM & 7:30 PM. Tickets are $18-$20 online and $20-$22 at the door. Online tickets are available for purchase at www.plattvalleyplayers.org. LIVE-STREAM tickets are also available for purchase online - $15 each.

Platte Valley Players artists, designers and staff are fully vaccinated. Masks are required for patrons in common areas like the lobby and restroom, but may be removed once seated (parties are socially distanced). If a patron is unvaccinated, a mask is required at all times per CDC recommendations regarding indoor gatherings.

Please contact pvptheatre@gmail.com with any questions or concerns.

Photos by McLeod9 Creative