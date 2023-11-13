SANTA'S BIG RED SACK Returns to The People's Building

The event runs November 30 to December 23.

By: Nov. 13, 2023

Santa's Big Red Sack makes its appearance from November 30 to December 23 at The People's Building, 9995 E. Colfax, Aurora CO 80010.  Performances are Thursday, Fridays and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 4:00 p.m. Tickets are $30 and available at Click Here or by calling 303-218-7315.

21 years ago, Rattlebrain Productions created Santa's Big Red Sack the non-traditional holiday comedy that quickly became an annual tradition for thousands of comedy lovers across Colorado.

Since 2002, Santa's Big Red Sack has skewered the holidays with non-stop sketch comedy and musical parody. This year that tradition continues with a sleigh full of new sketches bursting at the seams with irreverent wit and unforgettable characters.

Audiences have flocked to the show for two decades to see what's new in the Sack. Get ready to let go of everything you hold dear about the holidays—and have it all come back twisted, hilarious and glittering with lights.

It may be cold outside, baby, but Santa's Big Red Sack gets hotter every year 




