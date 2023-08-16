Rory Scovel Comes to Boulder Theater in October

The event is on October 6.

Aug. 16, 2023

Comedy Works Entertainment welcomes RORY SCOVEL: THE LAST TOUR to Boulder Theater on Friday, October 6 at 7:00pm. Tickets are $35.00 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, April 7th at 10am. Tickets can be purchased online at BoulderTheater.com.

ABOUT RORY SCOVEL:

Rory Scovel can currently be seen starring as Danny in Apple TV+'s hour-long series PHYSICAL, as well as in Paramount Picture's BABYLON. Prior to that, he starred in I FEEL PRETTY opposite Amy Schumer and can be seen in New Line's feature THE HOUSE, ABC's MODERN FAMILY, and NBC's SUPERSTORE, as well as in his Comedy Central series ROBBIE, which he also created. His hour stand-up special RORY SCOVEL TRIES STAND-UP FOR THE FIRST TIME is currently streaming on Netflix.




