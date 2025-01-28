Ron White to Perform at Bellco Theatre at The Colorado Convention Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Zarlengo Foundation will present RON WHITE at Bellco Theatre on Saturday, September 20, 2025 at 8pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 31 at 10am.

Proceeds will benefit The Zarlengo Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that supports schools and programs for learning disabled children in Colorado. Proceeds from the event will be used for scholarships, classroom resources, teacher training, and supporting the Zarlengo Foundation Learning Evaluation Center.

Since its inception, the foundation has contributed over $1,700,000 to education-related causes in Colorado. For information on sponsorship packages, please contact Kathryn Zarlengo at 303-357-5633 / katie@zarlengofoundation.org.



About Ron White:



Renowned comedian Ron White, affectionately known as "Tater Salad," catapulted into the limelight as the cigar-wielding, scotch-savoring humorist who stole the spotlight within the Blue Collar Comedy Tour phenomenon. Yet, his trajectory has evolved into an extraordinary journey, one where he has risen to chart-topping Grammy-nominated comic and a captivating feature film actor.

At his core, Ron White remains an exemplar of timeless storytelling. His narratives weave the fabric of his existence, spanning from his upbringing in a Texan hamlet to the reflections of his everyday encounters, ultimately culminating in his ascension as one of America's most celebrated comedians. The unrivaled resonance of his humor is evident in the fact that all four of his comedy albums not only scaled the Billboard Comedy Charts but also claimed the coveted #1 position.

The echoes of his comedic prowess started resonating in 1986, when Ron White embarked on his comedy journey, rapidly establishing himself as an opening act for comedic legends like Sam Kinison and Jeff Foxworthy. As his brilliance matured, he seized the stage as a headliner in comedy clubs, leading to an invitation in 2000 that would define an era: to join the ranks of the Blue Collar Comedy Tour alongside Jeff Foxworthy, Bill Engvall, and Larry the Cable Guy.



For over three years, this ensemble embarked on a triumphant odyssey, captivating audiences across 270 cities and amassing over $35 million in ticket sales. The crowning glory was the cinematic rendition, "Blue Collar Comedy Tour: The Movie," which premiered as the most-watched Comedy Central film, leaving an indelible mark on popular culture.

In 2003, Ron White unleashed his breakthrough comedy opus, "Drunk In Public," soon followed by his inaugural one-hour television special, aptly titled "They Call Me Tater Salad." This comedic masterpiece not only shattered viewership records but also solidified its place in history as Comedy Central's most-watched Sunday program. Subsequently, the evolution continued with "You Can’t Fix Stupid," which commanded an audience of 4.5 million viewers, rendering it the third most-watched show in Comedy Central's history. The accompanying CD soared to the #1 rank on the Billboard Comedy Charts and initiated Ron White's journey to Grammy recognition.

Diversifying his creative output, Ron White penned his debut literary endeavor, "Ron 'Tater Salad' White: I Had the Right to Remain Silent…But I Didn’t Have the Ability," swiftly ascending to the New York Times Best Seller List.

Ron’s contributions aren’t confined to comedy alone; the world sees his remarkable generosity as he has championed the US military troops for more than two decades, founding the cherished annual charity event, "Ron White’s Comedy Salute to the Troops." This heartwarming endeavor funneled proceeds to the Armed Forces Foundation, a testament to Ron White's unwavering dedication.

Transitioning seamlessly into the realm of cinema, Ron White gave unforgettable performances in films like "Horrible Bosses," "Sex and the City 2," and the acclaimed "Jayne Mansfield’s Car," in which his charismatic presence emanated. Moreover, his role as a co-Executive Producer in the lauded documentary "Bridegroom" showcased his commitment to meaningful storytelling that resonates beyond laughter. His resolute commitment to the craft brought him to the small screen, as he embarked on a remarkable journey in Cameron Crowe's Showtime series, "Roadies," delivering a standout portrayal that resonated with both audiences and critics alike.

In a symphony of achievements, Ron White's trajectory from humble beginnings to the echelons of comedy and entertainment is nothing short of awe-inspiring. His narratives have not only tickled the world's funny bone but have also etched a profound legacy that transcends stages, screens, and generations.



