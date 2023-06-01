Ron Funches Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square

Performances take place June 9 - 11.

By:
Ron Funches is a triple threat. He is an excellent stand up comedian, actor and writer. Ron has built an impressive acting resume. Whether it's lending his voice to projects like Trolls, Bob's Burgers, and Adventure Time. Or his memorable acting roles on The Goldbergs, Black•ish, New Girl, Transparent, Powerless, and Undateable. He even made being a gang member likable in the film Get Hard.

His personal appearances include Conan, The Tonight Show, @midnight, Chopped, Cupcake Wars and many more.

Ron is a great writer too. His writing credits include The Eric Andre Show, Kroll Show and several television pilots. He also has a one hour comedy special on Comedy Central.

Comedy Works has announced that Ron Funches will perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square:

Friday June 9 / 7:30 & 9:45 PM / $32.00

Saturday June 10 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $32.00

Sunday June 11 / 7:00 PM / $26.00




Vintage Theatre presents 'In the Heights' June 23 – July 30 at 1468 Dayton St., Aurora 80010. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays and Monday, July 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

Friday, June 2nd and Saturday, June 3rd, Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre opens with Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.   Rocky Mountain Rep is the first Colorado regional theatre to open this show! 

Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre has announced the casting for their 2023 summer season!  The productions for the summer are Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, The Pirates of Penzance, and Something Rotten!.  And returning in the fall season will be Rocky Mountain Rep's signature production, Almost Heaven: Songs of John Denver.

Maz Jobrani is a comedian, actor and host of his own podcast, Back To School With Maz Jobrani on the All Things Comedy Network. His new stand-up comedy special Pandemic Warrior is now available for streaming on PeacockTV.


