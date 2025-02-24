Robert Kelly Comes To Comedy Works Landmark Village, February 27- March 1

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Robert has been winning over audiences for years touring clubs, colleges and theaters, including repeat performances at Montreal's Just for Laughs Festival.

Comedy Works has announced that Robert Kelly will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark.

Robert Kelly's comedy is deeply rooted in his own life and relationships which makes it honest, abrasively funny, yet refreshingly vulnerable. He has been winning over audiences for years touring clubs, colleges and theaters, including repeat performances at Montreal's Just for Laughs Festival.

Robert's most recent one hour comedy special Kill Box can be purchased through robertkellylive.com. Robert is the co-host of The Bonfire on SiriusXM. Robert was on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and recurring on the Comedy Central Series This Week At The Comedy Cellar. Besides being a fixture in comedy, Robert played the role of Bobby in the 2022 Fourth of July movie. Robert played Bam Bam in Denis Leary's FX show Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll. He can also be seen as Louie CK's brother Robbie on the hit series Louie. His other acting credits include roles in Unsane, Trainwreck, The Truth About Santa Claus, Maron, Benders, Nurse Jackie, Inside Amy Schumer and Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn. Robert currently hosts the top rated podcast You Know What Dude? found on iTunes and Patreon. Robert also co-hosts Calta and Kelly with Mike Calta, as well as Bone To Pick with Paul Virzi, both found on iTunes and YouTube.



