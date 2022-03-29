Ricky Velez Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square This Week

Ricky Velez will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square:

Thursday, March 31 / 8:00 PM / $17.00

Friday, April 1 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $25.00

Saturday, April 2 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $25.00

With a strong voice and perspective, Ricky Velez is one of the most captivating young comedians in New York City!

Ricky's first comedy special Here's Everything, executive produced by Judd Apatow and Pete Davidson, premiered on HBO on October 23rd, 2021.

Ricky co-wrote, co-produced and starred opposite Pete Davidson in Judd Apatow's The King Of Staten Island. He also worked as a writer on Judd Apatow's upcoming Netflix feature, The Bubble. Ricky was a correspondent on Comedy Central's The Nightly Show With Larry Wilmore, and he has appeared on the Netflix series Master Of None.

As a comic, Ricky was named "New York's Funniest Comedian" by Caroline's Comedy Club, was featured as a "Comic to Watch" by Comedy Central, The New York Comedy Festival, and Variety. Ricky was trained at the Frank Sinatra School of the Arts where he received the Special Recognition Diploma in Drama.

Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com