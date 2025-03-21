Regina Taylor's EXHIBIT To Have World Premiere At Curious Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Curious Theatre Company has announced the highly anticipated world premiere of Exhibit, a groundbreaking new play by the celebrated actress, director, playwright, educator, and activist Regina Taylor. This production will take center stage from May 8 to May 25, 2025, at Curious Theatre Company's iconic venue at 1080 Acoma St., Denver, CO 80204.

Exhibit follows the riveting journey of Iris, an African-American woman looking back on her pivotal childhood experience integrating a school in Muskogee, Oklahoma. Through Iris's vivid recollections, the play unveils a sharply divided America in the midst of transformative change during the civil rights movement. Her journey, sparked by haunting memories of personal sacrifice, reveals how the echoes of past struggles for justice still resonate today, shedding light on the ongoing fight for equality.

Regina Taylor, a Golden Globe-winning star known for her roles in I'll Fly Away, The First Lady, and Lovecraft Country, developed Exhibit at the Hermitage Artist Retreat before debuting it at the Aspen Solo Flights Festival. Directed by the legendary Phylicia Rashad, the play now makes its way to Denver, where it will be brought to life under the direction of Curious Theatre Company's own Producing Artistic Director, Jada Suzanne Dixon. Dixon is deeply honored to present Taylor's powerful work to Denver audiences.

Tickets for this world premiere are available now at Curious Theatre Company's website, CuriousTheatre.org, or by calling 303-623-0524.

