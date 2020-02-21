Acclaimed pianist David Korevaar will perform with the Boulder Piano Quartet at Academy Chapel Hall on Friday, February 28 at 7pm. The performance will begin with the rarely heard, romantic and tuneful piano quartet by 19th-century French composer Léon Boëllmann-a composer who is best known for his organ works, but who also wrote several beautiful and worthy chamber works. The music has a clarity and charm that is distinctly French, and the work boasts a number of hummable tunes. The second work, composed in 2006, is "Faustus" by Broomfield-based composer (also pianist, clarinetist, arranger) John Heins, whose emotional and romantic music has been widely recorded and performed. Robert Schumann's great Piano Quartet, Op. 47, will conclude the program. The Boulder Piano Quartet, whose members include Korevaar, violinist Charles Wetherbee, violist Matthew Dane and cellist Thomas Heinrich, is currently in residence at Academy Chapel Hall, located at 970 Aurora Ave., in Boulder.

Hailed for his "wonderfully warm, pliant, spontaneous playing" by the Washington Post, award winning pianist David Korevaar is in demand as a soloist, chamber musician and collaborator. Korevaar has performed and given master classes throughout the United States, Europe, Asia, and Central and South America. Recent highlights include recitals and master classes in Taipei, and a tour of Brazil. He has also concertized and given master classes in Kazakhstan and Tajikistan as part of the U.S. State Department's Cultural Envoy program and taught at the Afghanistan National Institute of Music (ANIM) in Kabul.

Korevaar's active career includes solo performances with the Rochester Philharmonic, Colorado Symphony, Louisville Orchestra, Japan's Shonan Chamber Orchestra, Brazil's Goiania Symphony, and with acclaimed conductors Guillermo Figueroa, Per Brevig, Stanislaw Skrowaczewski and Jorge Mester.

A passionate and committed collaborator, Korevaar is a founding member of the Boulder Piano Quartet. He performs regularly with the Takács Quartet and recently appeared with them on the Great Performers Series at New York's Lincoln Center. In 2020, Korevaar will continue his association with the Boulder Mahlerfest, in a performance of Messiaen's Quartet for the End of Time and will collaborate with the Carpe Diem String Quartet. Korevaar has appeared on some of the country's most distinguished chamber music series at Carnegie Hall, the Library of Congress, Metropolitan Museum of Art, Phillips Collection, Spivey Hall, 92nd Street Y, Gardner Museum, Krannert Center, Ordway Theater, Kennedy Center, Davies Symphony Hall and for the La Jolla Chamber Music Society, among others.

Korevaar's most recent addition to his extensive discography of over 50 titles is a highly acclaimed disc of world premiere recordings of piano music by the largely forgotten Italian impressionist composer Luigi Perrachio. This Fall also saw the release of two recordings with violinist Charles Wetherbee, including works by Iranian-American composer Reza Vali, and a disc of the three violin sonatas by Russian/German composer Paul Juon. He returns to the recording studio this season to record Richard Danielpour's The Celestial Circus for two pianos and three percussionists with pianist Angelina Gadeliya.

For more information about David Korevaar visit www.davidkorevaar.com.

Details:

Friday, February 28, 2020 7:00 P.M.

Pianist David Korevaar with the Boulder Piano Quartet

Academy Chapel Hall

970 Aurora Ave., Boulder

Free Concert

www.theacademyboulder.com/events





