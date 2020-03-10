Photos/Video: First Look at MARVIN'S ROOM at Vintage Theatre

Article Pixel Mar. 10, 2020  

Vintage Theatre presents "Marvin's Room" at Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora 80010 February 28 through April 5*. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 - $32 and available online at www.vintagetheatre.org or by calling 303-856-7830.

G Lee and Bessie could not be more different and, though sisters, have not seen each other for almost two decades. During that time Lee has been raising two challenging boys on her own. Bessie has been caring for their father, along with his soap opera-obsessed sister. Now the two are thrown together as Bessie has just been diagnosed with leukemia and needs a bone marrow transplant.

Photo credit: RDG Photography

Photos/Video: First Look at MARVIN'S ROOM at Vintage Theatre
Diane Wziontka and Jacqueline Garcia

Photos/Video: First Look at MARVIN'S ROOM at Vintage Theatre
Diane Wziontka, Gabriel Waits, and Braidy Kirkegaard

Photos/Video: First Look at MARVIN'S ROOM at Vintage Theatre
Linda Suttle and Diane Wziontka

Photos/Video: First Look at MARVIN'S ROOM at Vintage Theatre
Oddu Hu and Jacqueline Garcia

Photos/Video: First Look at MARVIN'S ROOM at Vintage Theatre
Gabriel Watts, Braidy Kirkegaard, Diane Wziontka, Linda Suttle, and Jacqueline Garcia



Related Articles View More Denver Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • RAT PACK SHOW Comes to Spencer Theater Next Week
  • CUENTOS PARA LA ALDEA Comes to Teatro Paraguas in April
  • Global Roundup 3/6 - Olivier Award Nominations, BYE BYE BIRDIE at the Kennedy Center, and More!
  • Japanese Percussion Group Drum Tao Will Return to Popejoy Hall