Photos/Video: First Look at MARVIN'S ROOM at Vintage Theatre
Vintage Theatre presents "Marvin's Room" at Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora 80010 February 28 through April 5*. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 - $32 and available online at www.vintagetheatre.org or by calling 303-856-7830.
G Lee and Bessie could not be more different and, though sisters, have not seen each other for almost two decades. During that time Lee has been raising two challenging boys on her own. Bessie has been caring for their father, along with his soap opera-obsessed sister. Now the two are thrown together as Bessie has just been diagnosed with leukemia and needs a bone marrow transplant.
Photo credit: RDG Photography
Diane Wziontka and Jacqueline Garcia
Diane Wziontka, Gabriel Waits, and Braidy Kirkegaard
Linda Suttle and Diane Wziontka
Oddu Hu and Jacqueline Garcia
Gabriel Watts, Braidy Kirkegaard, Diane Wziontka, Linda Suttle, and Jacqueline Garcia