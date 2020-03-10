Photos/Video: First Look at MARVIN'S ROOM at Vintage Theatre

Vintage Theatre presents "Marvin's Room" at Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora 80010 February 28 through April 5*. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 - $32 and available online at www.vintagetheatre.org or by calling 303-856-7830.

G Lee and Bessie could not be more different and, though sisters, have not seen each other for almost two decades. During that time Lee has been raising two challenging boys on her own. Bessie has been caring for their father, along with his soap opera-obsessed sister. Now the two are thrown together as Bessie has just been diagnosed with leukemia and needs a bone marrow transplant.

Photo credit: RDG Photography



Diane Wziontka and Jacqueline Garcia

Diane Wziontka, Gabriel Waits, and Braidy Kirkegaard

Linda Suttle and Diane Wziontka

Oddu Hu and Jacqueline Garcia

Gabriel Watts, Braidy Kirkegaard, Diane Wziontka, Linda Suttle, and Jacqueline Garcia





Related Articles Shows View More Denver Stories

More Hot Stories For You