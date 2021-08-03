Photos: First Look at ROCK OF AGES at Theatre Aspen

Theatre Aspen's 2021 season continues with the Tony-nominated musical Rock of Ages (July 30 - August 21) by Chris D'Arienzo, directed by Tony nominee Hunter Foster, in his fourth consecutive summer at Theatre Aspen and choreographed by Abbey O'Brien (Waitress; Jagged Little Pill), who returns after stints as director and choreographer of the 2019 Theatre Aspen Holiday and Summer 2020 Cabaret Series. Eric Alsford again serves as Music Director.

Performances run July 30 - August 21.

It's the tail end of the big, bad 1980's in Hollywood, and the party has been raging hard. Aqua Net, Lycra, lace, and liquor flow freely at one of the Sunset Strips last

legendary venues, a place where sex machine Stacee Jaxx takes the stage and scantily clad groupies line up to turn their fantasies into reality. Amidst the madness, aspiring rock star (and resident toilet cleaner) Drew longs to take the stage as the next big thing (and longs for small-town girl Sherri, fresh off the bus from Kansas with stars in her eyes). But the rock and roll fairy-tale is about to end when German developers sweep into town with plans to turn the fabled Strip into just another capitalist strip mall. Can Drew, Sherri, and the gang save the strip-and themselves- before it's too late? Only the music of hit bands Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi, Whitesnake, and more hold the answer.

Rock of Ages opened on Broadway at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on April 7, 2009. The show was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It remains the 27th longest running show with 2168 performances and has recently returned to New York, now Off-Broadway at New World Stages.