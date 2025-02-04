Parsons Theatre to Honor Black History Month with Music, Dance, and Storytelling

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Parsons Theatre will honor Black History Month with a spectacular lineup of performances that celebrate the rich cultural contributions of Black artists. This February, audiences will experience the electrifying sounds of New Orleans jazz, a powerful dance production sharing untold stories of the Americas, and a soul-stirring tribute to the Queen of Soul.

CJRO: A Night in New Orleans with Tatiana LadyMay Mayfield

February 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Laissez les bons temps rouler! The Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra (CJRO) Ensemble brings the spirit of the Big Easy to Northglenn in A Night in New Orleans with Tatiana LadyMay Mayfield. This lively performance will transport audiences to the birthplace of jazz, celebrating one of America’s most iconic musical traditions. Expect an evening of soulful melodies, infectious rhythms, and top-tier musicianship as CJRO pays homage to the city’s legendary jazz scene.

DREAMCATCHERS: The Untold Stories of the Americas

School Show: Thursday, February 27 at 10 a.m.

Public Show: Saturday, March 8 at 7:30 p.m.

An evocative and moving dance production, DREAMCATCHERS: The Untold Stories of the Americas brings to life narratives that have been overlooked or forgotten. Through powerful storytelling, music and dance, this production explores the resilience, struggles, and triumphs of Black and Indigenous communities throughout history. Audiences will leave inspired and enlightened by the raw emotion and historical depth of this unforgettable performance.

Portrait of Aretha Starring CeCe Teneal

February 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Aretha Franklin taught us how to “Think” and demand “Respect” all while ridin’ on the “Freeway of Love!” In PORTRAIT OF ARETHA, CeCe Teneal honors the legacy of the Queen of Soul with personalized interpretations of both popular and niche songs from this 18-time Grammy Award-winning icon’s 50-year career. Audiences will be captivated by renditions of classics like “Chain of Fools,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “Rock Steady,” and “Until You Come Back to Me.” This performance brings the spirit of Aretha to life with a phenomenal band and powerhouse vocals, making for a truly unforgettable night of music.

Northglenn Arts is committed to celebrating diversity and the arts by presenting performances that educate, inspire, and entertain. Don’t miss this opportunity to honor Black History Month with these three incredible events.



