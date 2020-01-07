PETER PAN Flies Back To Denver With the Colorado Ballet

Colorado Ballet will present Peter Pan with nine performances from January 31 through February 9 at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House, featuring live music by the Colorado Ballet Orchestra. From the artistic duo behind Dracula, which Colorado audiences will recall from sold-out performances in fall of 2017, choreographer Michael Pink and composer Philip Feeney bring the timeless tale of Peter Pan to life in this magnificent production.

Due to popular demand, the company has added an additional performance on Sunday, February 9 at 6:30 p.m. An audience favorite that the company last performed in 2012, fans are encouraged to purchase tickets now for the best availability.

"It's an honor to bring a Michael Pink production back to the Ellie stage this season," states Colorado Ballet Artistic Director Gil Boggs. "His outstanding choreographic vision offers a unique experience for the audience, and our dancers rise to the occasion, literally. With flying effects, brilliant choreography and a little bit of pixie dust, we can't wait to take you on an unforgettable adventure to Neverland."

Choreographer Michael Pink will be in Denver for the month leading up to opening night, working directly with the dancers and overseeing all aspects of the production.

Patrons of all ages will enjoy this classic story of eternal youth and innocence as Peter, Tinkerbell, Wendy, John and Michael experience pirates, Lost Boys, Captain Hook, an infamous crocodile and more in Neverland.

Tickets range from $30 to $155. Visit COLORADOBALLET.ORG or call Patron Services at 303-837-8888 ext. 2 to purchase tickets.

To continue to reduce the number of ticket resellers, please purchase directly through Colorado Ballet via the website or phone number listed above. Tickets purchased through resellers may not be valid.





