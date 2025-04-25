PERICLES: AN ADAPTIVE PERFORMANCE FOR PEOPLE WITH COGNITIVE DISABILITIES Will Tour Colorado

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Phamaly Theatre Company, the nation's leading disability-affirmative theatre, proudly announces Pericles: An Adaptive Show for People with Cognitive Disabilities, touring three Colorado cities this May. Adapted from Shakespeare’s Pericles and directed by Kelly Hunter of London’s Flute Theatre, this unique production uses the internationally acclaimed Hunter Heartbeat Method to create an engaging, interactive experience for individuals with cognitive disabilities.

Community members may participate in sensory drama games onstage (with participant tickets) or enjoy the performance from the audience (with audience tickets). No prior theatre or Shakespeare experience is necessary—just a willingness to play.

Tour Schedule

Boulder: May 7–10 | CU Boulder Loft Theatre

Colorado Springs: May 15–18 | Ent Center for the Arts

Aurora: May 22–24 | Larry Carter Theater, Community College of Aurora

Ticket Options

Participant Tickets ($25): For individuals with cognitive disabilities who wish to join the onstage action. All participants will be contacted in advance to ensure accessibility needs are met.

Audience Tickets ($15): Open seating for audience members observing this one-of-a-kind experience.

