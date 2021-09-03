Ovation West Musical Theatre presents "Fiddler on the Roof" September 18 through October 10, 2021, at Center Stage, 27608 Fireweed Drive, Evergreen, CO, 80439. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 adults; $26 seniors (62+), $20 students, and are available online at www.ovationwest.org or by phone at 303-674-4002. Special Flex Passes and Group prices are available.

"Fiddler on the Roof" premiered on Broadway in 1964 and has had five Broadway revival runs. This iconic musical tells the bittersweet story of milkman Tevye and his daughters whose lives are overshadowed by the rise of anti-Semitism in early 20th century Europe. Audiences will enjoy the following well-loved songs "Tradition," "Sunrise, Sunset," "If I Were A Rich Man" and "Matchmaker, Matchmaker."

Steve Wilson joins Ovation West as stage director for this production. Mr. Wilson is an award-winning director, actor, teacher, and administrator with over 30 years experience. Among others he served as the Artistic Director of PHAMALY Theatre Company as well as of the JCC. Ovation West's Artistic and Principal Music Director Christine Gaudreau will provide musical direction. Choreographer Rachael Lessard (Magic Moments, Loveland Opera Company) will choreograph the production.

A 37 member strong, multigenerational, mixed Jewish and non Jewish cast is made up of familiar faces as well as new talent. Steven Taylor, well known throughout the Rocky Mountain region, will enthrall audiences with his wide range of singing and acting expertise as Tevye. Dana Hart Wright brings her talent and humor to the role of Golde. Audiences will enjoy Aurora Hunter and Norika Zehnder in the role of Tzeitel, Anna Piper and Kirsten Carpenter as Hodel and Britt Sheridan and Hazel Kachline as Chava. The production also features LeeAnn Sherlong as Yente, Karl Allen as Perchik , Dave Cameron as Motel and Jim Honiotes as Lazar Wolf.

Ovation West Performing Arts is comprised of The Evergreen Chorale, Center Stage Theater, Ovation West Musical Theatre, Altezza Chamber Choir, Summer Music Camp, and Shining Stars Concert Series. This season marks the opening of the organization's very special 50th Anniversary with the re-opening of live performances and "Fiddler on the Roof".