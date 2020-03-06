Olafur Arnalds Comes To Boulder Theater

Award-winning artist, composer and producer Ólafur Arnalds is back on the road with brand new material. After a triumphant return to the stage in 2018, the 're:act' tour represents Ólafur's final set of shows after nearly three years of touring.

Ólafur's performances continue to captivate audiences across the globe as he invites them to join him on a new journey where he presents his most personal and raw music to date - a counterpoint to the exuberant energy of his latest album 're:member'.

His haunting and often intensely emotional shows are an exercise in intimacy, a space for the artist and audience to share their vulnerability through music.

Ólafur and his team of fellow craftsmen and musicians put on a spellbinding performance that brings together past, present and new material. The 're:act' tour features his signature string quartet, a live percussionist and Ólafur's arsenal of pianos and synthesizers. His groundbreaking, self-playing Stratus pianos will be along for the ride - creating unexpected harmonies and surprising melodic sequences that make every performance unique.

His tour in support of 2018's studio album 're:member' was met with high critical acclaim, including sold-out arenas and renowned concert halls all over the world. With more than 150 concerts Ólafur captivated hundreds of thousands of fans and created momentous events at iconic venues such as the Royal Albert Hall, Elbphilharmonie, Sydney Opera House and premiered the first edition of his very own genre-bending music festival OPIA.

As Ólafur wraps up this part of his artistic life he will pour everything he has into these last few shows, before heading back into his creative cocoon in search of his next adventure.

Tour Dates

25.09. London - Hammersmith Apollo

26.09. Paris - L´Olympia

28.09. Luzern - KKL

29.09. Ljubljana - Gallus Hall

30.09. Vienna - Konzerthaus

01.10. Wroclaw - NFM

02.10. Berlin - Tempodrom

04.10. Copenhagen - Gamle Scene

05.10. Utrecht - TivoliVredenburg

07.10. Brussels - Cirque Royal

12.10. Moscow - Crocus City Hall

25.10. Boston - Berklee

26.10. Quebec - Palais Montcalm

27.10. Montreal - Olympia Theatre

28.10. New York City - Kings Theatre

29.10. Toronto - Roy Thompson Hall

30.10. Chicago - Rubloff Auditorium

01.11. Boulder - Boulder Theater

04.11. Calgary - Jack Singer Concert Hall

06.11. Vancouver - Chan Center

07.11. Seattle - Moore Theater

08.11. Portland - Museum Ballroom

09.11. Stanford - Stanford University

10.11. San Francisco - Warfield

11.11. Los Angeles - Walt Disney Concert Hall





