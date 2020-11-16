New Date Announced for The Pamlico Sound at Boulder Theater

Out of an abundance of caution, Boulder Theater must postpone The Pamlico Sound performance on December 11th, 2020 at the Boulder Theater to the following date: March 12th, 2021. All existing tickets will be honored. If you're unable to attend due to the new date, refunds will be available for the next 30 days at point of purchase.

Boulder Colorado's longest-running champions of high-energy, authentic Funk and Soul music, The Pamlico Sound are known for their original, contemporary songs and performances, while drawing inspiration from classic legends like Sly & The Family Stone and Parliament Funkadelic. The joyful interplay between band and audience combine to create the "Jive Church": a non-religious, theatrical/interactive experience inspired by the black Baptist churches of the south-with everyone moving, shouting and shaking in a celebration of the uplifting power of Pure Funk'n Soul.

The Pamlico Sound have received enthusiastic coverage in the press, including Marquee Magazine, Westword, Colorado Music Buzz, The Colorado Daily, Yellow Scene and BolderBeat. Radio stations KGNU, KBCO, Radio 1190 and 105.5 The Colorado Sound have helped spread their music through airplay of their recordings and live-on-air shows like KGNU's Kabaret and KBCO's Live From Studio C. Their performance history to date includes numerous headliners at top-rated venues like The Fox Theatre, Boulder Theater, Cervantes' Masterpiece and Other Side, the Bluebird Theater, Ophelia's Electric Soapbox, and The Walnut Room, as well as headlining the Boulder Hometown Festival, the Upslope Getdown and Broomfield Amphitheater, and multiple self-produced celebrations of their favorite music and musicians called "Funkstravaganzas" at various venues including the Fox and Cervantes'. Their most recent "themed" show, "She Got the Funk: An Evening with Denver's Women of Funk & Soul", easily sold out Lost Lake in Denver.

TPS have co-headlined and shared shows with Kyle Hollingsworth Band, Sunsquabi, March Fourth, Orgone, Kung Fu, Ripe, Roosevelt Collier, The ZAPP Band, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, The Magic Beans, Analog Son, Whitewater Ramble, Jyemo Club, Euforquestra, and many more.

The 2019 album The Funk Is Not For Sale is a breakthrough document of the expansive growth the band has experienced since the last TPS release, 2016's Jive Church. With the best lineup of musicians yet, the record crackles with powerhouse performances from all the musicians and singers, including local heavyweights Sarah Mount (alto sax) and Matt Wilkolak (trumpet) in the band's notorious Soul Shouters Horns. All the talent and skills in the world still need great songs to serve-and it's the songs that give The Funk Is Not For Sale its biggest reason for being. From the featured singles to the longer workouts, every track on the album offers maximum message, powerhouse pleasure, incendiary inspiration and generous growth. While TPS will always be primarily purveyors of Funk and Soul, with this album listeners will also be treated to an expanded palette of musical colors, including the Reggae-inspired bridge of Talkin' To Myself, the Afrobeat overtones on Far From The End, the Blue-Eyed Soul meets Pop Rock feel of Soul Knot, and more. The album is available digitally on all major platforms, and on vinyl through their website and Facebook page.

The Pamlico Sound's next excursion into the recording studio is right around the corner. In mid-August 2020 they'll lay down their next single with New Mastersounds' mastermind Eddie Roberts as producer and engineer, at his Color Red studio in Denver-this as a precursor to their next album, which they hope to record and release through Color Red before the end of the year.

Other major announcements are forthcoming, but TPS are never ones to spoil a surprise by revealing everything in advance. The Pamlico Sound encourage all the faithful and curious to see and hear for themselves why they're so excited about all this-and for newcomers to the Pamlico Party, to find out just what it means to be Baptized In The Funk and why frontman the Reverend EverReady continually exhorts the congregation to "Praise The Funk", and promises (not without good reason): "The Funk will set you free!"

Shows View More Denver Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You