New Date Announced for THE HIGH KINGS at Boulder Theatre

Rather than cancel The High Kings April 6th show at Boulder Theater,the company has scheduled a new date for their Irish Celtic performance!

The new date will be March 31st, 2021. All tickets from the April 6th show will be honored. Refunds will be available at the point of purchase if you can't make it.

AN EVENING WITH

THE HIGH KINGS - MOVED TO MARCH 31, 2020

BOULDER THEATER

Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Doors: 7:00 pm | Show: 8:00 pm

Tickets on sale NOW HERE

$25.00 General Admission | $30.00 - $35.00 Reserved Tickets plus applicable service fees

Tickets available at Boulder Theater Box Office, by phone at (303)-786-7030 or online at https://www.bouldertheater.com/.





