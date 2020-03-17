New Date Announced for THE HIGH KINGS at Boulder Theatre

Article Pixel Mar. 17, 2020  

New Date Announced for THE HIGH KINGS at Boulder TheatreRather than cancel The High Kings April 6th show at Boulder Theater,the company has scheduled a new date for their Irish Celtic performance!

The new date will be March 31st, 2021. All tickets from the April 6th show will be honored. Refunds will be available at the point of purchase if you can't make it.

AN EVENING WITH

THE HIGH KINGS - MOVED TO MARCH 31, 2020

BOULDER THEATER

Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Doors: 7:00 pm | Show: 8:00 pm

Tickets on sale NOW HERE

$25.00 General Admission | $30.00 - $35.00 Reserved Tickets plus applicable service fees

Tickets available at Boulder Theater Box Office, by phone at (303)-786-7030 or online at https://www.bouldertheater.com/.



Related Articles View More Denver Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Sun Valley Museum of Art Has Canceled All Public Gatherings
  • Opera Idaho Cancels Black & White Gala
  • Music Theatre of Idaho Postpones PIRATES OF PENZANCE
  • Sun Valley Museum of Art Cancels Public Gatherings Through April 18