National Repertory Orchestra String Quartet Will Perform in Silverthorne

Article Pixel Jul. 31, 2020  
National Repertory Orchestra's String Quartet will perform in Silverthorne Friday, July 31 from 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm.

Elizabeth Hainen, the Principal Harpist of the Philadelphia Orchestra, joins the NRO Alumni String Quartet in Silverthorne.

The National Repertory Orchestra's Alumni String Quartet returns for an outdoor concert on the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center stage!

This is a free event and does not require pre-registration.

Patrons are asked to please wear your mask and maintain a physical distance from others during this event.

Learn more at https://www.nromusic.org/event/string-quartet-in-silverthorne-2020-07-31/.



