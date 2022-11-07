Natasha Leggero Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square, November 23

Comedy Works has announced that Natasha Leggero will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square.

Natasha Leggero is an accomplished actress, writer, and stand-up comedian. Her first book The World Deserves My Children, a laugh-out-loud collection of insightful and razor-sharp essays on motherhood in our post-apocalyptic world, will be published by Gallery Books on November 15th, 2022.

She was most recently seen on TBS hosting the popular competition cooking show Rat In The Kitchen alongside Celebrity Chef Ludo Lefebvre. She currently hosts The Endless Honeymoon podcast with her husband and fellow comedian Moshe Kasher.

A true force in the TV space, Natasha created, executive produced, and starred in the Comedy Central hit show Another Period with fellow comedian Riki Lindhome. She was a popular character in the Emmy nominated series Burning Love, had a recurring guest arc on Suburgatory, and has appeared on Broke, Modern Family, Key And Peele, Comedy Bang Bang, Mulaney and Dice opposite Andrew Dice Clay. Natasha is also popular in the adult animation genre, having voiced main characters in several sitcoms including Ugly Americans, Brickleberry, and most recently, Hoops. On the film side, Natasha can be seen in comedy smashes such as Neighbors, Let's Be Cops, and The Do-Over for Netflix. Natasha is also well known for her iconic performances on Comedy Central Roasts.

Additionally, Natasha is an extremely talented touring comedian, having headlined across the country on various tours and festivals with her observational and largely satirical material.

Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com.