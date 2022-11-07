Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Natasha Leggero Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square, November 23

Natasha Leggero is an accomplished actress, writer, and stand-up comedian. 

Nov. 07, 2022  

Natasha Leggero Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square, November 23

Comedy Works has announced that Natasha Leggero will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square.

Natasha Leggero is an accomplished actress, writer, and stand-up comedian. Her first book The World Deserves My Children, a laugh-out-loud collection of insightful and razor-sharp essays on motherhood in our post-apocalyptic world, will be published by Gallery Books on November 15th, 2022.

She was most recently seen on TBS hosting the popular competition cooking show Rat In The Kitchen alongside Celebrity Chef Ludo Lefebvre. She currently hosts The Endless Honeymoon podcast with her husband and fellow comedian Moshe Kasher.

A true force in the TV space, Natasha created, executive produced, and starred in the Comedy Central hit show Another Period with fellow comedian Riki Lindhome. She was a popular character in the Emmy nominated series Burning Love, had a recurring guest arc on Suburgatory, and has appeared on Broke, Modern Family, Key And Peele, Comedy Bang Bang, Mulaney and Dice opposite Andrew Dice Clay. Natasha is also popular in the adult animation genre, having voiced main characters in several sitcoms including Ugly Americans, Brickleberry, and most recently, Hoops. On the film side, Natasha can be seen in comedy smashes such as Neighbors, Let's Be Cops, and The Do-Over for Netflix. Natasha is also well known for her iconic performances on Comedy Central Roasts.

Additionally, Natasha is an extremely talented touring comedian, having headlined across the country on various tours and festivals with her observational and largely satirical material.

Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com.




Photos: First Look at SPAMALOT at Vintage Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at SPAMALOT at Vintage Theatre
Vintage Theatre presents the hilarious musical comedy 'Spamalot” November 4 through December 11 at 1468 Dayton St. in Aurora.  Check out all new production photos!
Review: AINT TOO PROUD, THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS at DCPA Photo
Review: AIN'T TOO PROUD, THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS at DCPA
What did our critic think of AIN'T TOO PROUD, THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS at DCPA? It's been said that people love nostalgia. There are certainly examples that reflect various time periods in our history but I would argue that last 10 years has seen the biggest increase in 'homage art.' Music holds memories - and memories can be powerful.
The Fine Arts Center Theatre Company Presents ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY Photo
The Fine Arts Center Theatre Company Presents IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY
The Fine Arts Center Theatre Company will kick off the holiday season with the American holiday classic, “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play.”
Tom Papa Comes to the Paramount Theatre in April 2023 Photo
Tom Papa Comes to the Paramount Theatre in April 2023
Comedy Works Entertainment presents TOM PAPA at Paramount Theatre on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 7:30pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 4 at 10am and are $29.50-49.50 plus applicable fees.

Industry Classifieds


More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at SPAMALOT at Vintage TheatrePhotos: First Look at SPAMALOT at Vintage Theatre
November 7, 2022

Vintage Theatre presents the hilarious musical comedy 'Spamalot” November 4 through December 11 at 1468 Dayton St. in Aurora.  Check out all new production photos!
The Fine Arts Center Theatre Company Presents IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAYThe Fine Arts Center Theatre Company Presents IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY
November 2, 2022

The Fine Arts Center Theatre Company will kick off the holiday season with the American holiday classic, “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play.”
Tom Papa Comes to the Paramount Theatre in April 2023Tom Papa Comes to the Paramount Theatre in April 2023
November 2, 2022

Comedy Works Entertainment presents TOM PAPA at Paramount Theatre on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 7:30pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 4 at 10am and are $29.50-49.50 plus applicable fees.
Denver Producer RUMTUM Releases New Single 'Pier Light'Denver Producer RUMTUM Releases New Single 'Pier Light'
November 1, 2022

Denver, CO-based producer and visual artist RUMTUM (aka John Hastings) returns to Bastard Jazz with a new single, the first from his upcoming album campaign.
Denver Arts & Venues Celebrates Denver Arts Week With Buell Theatre Exhibitions and New EventsDenver Arts & Venues Celebrates Denver Arts Week With Buell Theatre Exhibitions and New Events
November 1, 2022

Denver Arts & Venues will celebrate autumn with the announcement of fall Buell Theatre exhibitions and three Denver Arts Week events.