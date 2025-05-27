Monty Franklin to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark in May

Performances will take place May 29 - 31.
Monty Franklin will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark on Thursday May 29, Friday May 30, and Saturday May 31. Monty Franklin is an Australian-born stand-up comedian and actor based in Los Angeles.
He has toured over 40 states of the US, performing to over 1 million Americans. Monty also tours with Rob Schneider, Joe Rogan and John Cleese.
Monty's online videos pointing out the ‘perils' of being an Australian living in America have massed over 1 billion views. He was on episode #1794 of The Joe Rogan Experience and is currently appearing in Real Rob on Netflix, seasons 1 & 2. Monty has had roles on New Girl on FOX and Becoming Bond on Hulu.
Monty is currently set to star in his first feature film that he co-wrote with Rob Schneider and John Cleese, The Great Emu War, filming in Australia in 2024. The film also stars Schneider, Cleese, Rhys Darby and Jim Jefferies.
