Monty Franklin to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark in May

Monty Franklin will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark on Thursday May 29, Friday May 30, and Saturday May 31. Monty Franklin is an Australian-born stand-up comedian and actor based in Los Angeles.

He has toured over 40 states of the US, performing to over 1 million Americans. Monty also tours with Rob Schneider, Joe Rogan and John Cleese.

Monty's online videos pointing out the ‘perils' of being an Australian living in America have massed over 1 billion views. He was on episode #1794 of The Joe Rogan Experience and is currently appearing in Real Rob on Netflix, seasons 1 & 2. Monty has had roles on New Girl on FOX and Becoming Bond on Hulu.

Monty is currently set to star in his first feature film that he co-wrote with Rob Schneider and John Cleese, The Great Emu War, filming in Australia in 2024. The film also stars Schneider, Cleese, Rhys Darby and Jim Jefferies.

