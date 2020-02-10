Molly Wink Joins Denver Arts & Venues as Deputy Director

Molly Wink has been named Deputy Director of Denver Arts & Venues, the City of Denver Agency with oversight of a number of City-owned entertainment venues and cultural programs.

"Molly's work on the business side of the arts is going to be a terrific boost to Arts & Venues," said Ginger White, Arts & Venues' executive director. "We all look forward to Molly's leadership as the agency builds on past success and embarks on new projects."

A graduate of the University of the Pacific, Wink joins Arts & Venues from the Denver Art Museum, where her experience includes membership development and, most recently, duties as chief operating officer. Wink's previous experience includes marketing and communication roles with the Colorado Symphony Orchestra and the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.

"Arts, culture and entertainment have always been passions of mine, especially because of the lasting, transformational impact the arts have on cities and their residents," said Wink. "I couldn't be more excited to join Denver Arts & Venues and look forward to working with Ginger and the entire team."





Related Articles Shows View More Denver Stories

More Hot Stories For You