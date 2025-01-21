Michael Yo Comes To Dairy Arts Center In February

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedy Works Entertainment will present MICHAEL YO: DO I LIE? TOUR coming to the Dairy Arts Center in Boulder, CO on Friday, February 28th at 7:00pm. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, January 22nd at 10:00am and can be purchased online.

ABOUT MICHAEL YO:

A 2-time Emmy nominee, heard on the Joe Rogan Experience, a regular on The Adam Carolla Show and fresh off his critically acclaimed comedy special “I Never Thought” (www.youtube.com/watch?v=X654tRelADo), Michael Yo is a comedian, actor and host keeping busy in all of Hollywood's platforms.

Michael is a proud father and loving husband with a bottomless pool of material about his family. In stand up, Michael came up under the wings of Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy and now headlines all over the country. He also appeared on season 15 of America's Got Talent; Michael received a yes from all four judges and made it to the Quarter-Finals.

Michael hosts A+E's “1,000 Ways to Dine.” As an actor, he stars in the Apple TV+ series “Amber Brown,” recurred on “Kevin Can Wait,” shot the Damon Wayan Jr.'s pilot “Happy Together” for CBS and was a principal in Facebook Watch's first sitcom series, “Starter Pack.”

As a host, Michael can be heard every weekday on SiriusXM's Pop2K. He also hosts his own “Yo Show” podcast (www.youtube.com/MichaelYoComedy), which often includes conversations with fellow entertainers and influencers. Michael has interviewed Joseph Gordan Levitt, Kevin Hart, The Rock, Dane Cook, Jo Koy, Ne-Yo, Jennifer Aniston, Tone Bell, Donnell Rawlings, Craig Conant, Jim Jeffries, Rick Fox and more.

Comments