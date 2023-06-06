Michael Rapaport Comes To Comedy Works Landmark, June 15 - 17

Comedy Works has announced that Michael Rapaport will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark.

Michael Rapaport has appeared in over sixty films since the early 1990s and starred on the sitcom The War at Home. He has appeared on Friends, Netflix's Atypical as well as Fox's Boston Public and Prison Break.

Some of his notable film roles include True Romance, Cop Land, and Metro. Michael is also the host of the I Am Rapaport: Stereo Podcast, where he shares his strong, funny and offensive points of view on life and everything in between.

Thursday, June 15 / 7:30 PM / $30.00 - $40.00

Friday, June 16 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $30.00 - $40.00

Saturday, June 17 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $30.00 - $40.00

VIP Includes seating in rows 7 & 8 and a Meet & Greet after the show!

Advance tickets available. Visit Click Here.