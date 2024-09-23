Maz Jobrani Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square, September 27- 29

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedy Works has announced that Maz Jobrani will perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square.

Maz Jobrani is a comedian and actor who performs around the world and recently released a new stand-up comedy special The Birds and The Bees that is now available for streaming on YouTube.

As an actor, he was most recently seen playing the loveable "Fawz" on the CBS comedy Superior Donuts. He has made many appearances on television's most popular shows including Grey's Anatomy, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Better Off Ted, Last Man Standing, and Shameless. He has also been a regular guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Maz's other stand-up comedy specials include Immigrant, which was filmed at the prestigious Kennedy Center and is a Netflix original, as well as three additional solo specials on Showtime: Brown and Friendly, I Come In Peace, and I'm Not A Terrorist, But I've Played One On TV.

Maz served as the host for the 45th International Emmy's in New York. He was a founding member of The Axis Of Evil comedy tour, which aired on Comedy Central. He is a regular panelist on NPR's Wait Wait Don't Tell Me and has given two TED Talks. His LA Times Best Selling Book, I'm Not A Terrorist But I've Played One On TV, was published by Simon & Schuster. Maz executive produced Everything Must Change, a documentary about his sister's battle with breast cancer which is currently available on iTunes.

Friday September 27 / 7:30 & 9:45 PM / $30.00 - $45.00

Saturday September 28 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $35.00 - $45.00

Sunday September 29 / 4:45 PM / $30.00 - $40.00

Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com

Comments