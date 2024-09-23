Matthew Broussard Comes to Comedy Works Landmark, September 26 - 28

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Comedy Works has announced that Matthew Broussard will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark.

Matthew Broussard is a disgraced financial analyst forced into stand-up comedy. The byproduct of a Cajun chemist and Jewish microbiologist, he holds a degree in computational mathematics he always manages to bring up (just did it!) and is fully aware of how douchey he looks.

His comedy is heady, self-effacing, and weirdly… educational? He's performed on the Tonight Show, Conan, Jeff Ross Presents Roast Battle, the Comedy Central Half Hour, and some stuff with MTV2 he doesn't like to talk about. You can catch him in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The League, The Mindy Project, and alongside Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish in the film Here Today. He is the creator of the webcomic and puzzle app, Monday Punday.

Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com.

