Matteo Lane Adds Second Show At The Paramount Theatre, September 23

By: Aug. 02, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Karen Ziemba Is Having Such Doubts at Theatre Aspen Photo 1 Video: Karen Ziemba Is Having Such Doubts at Theatre Aspen
CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour Photo 2 CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour
Brett Goldstein Announces Debut Stand-Up Tour THE SECOND BEST NIGHT OF YOUR LIFE Photo 3 Brett Goldstein Announces Debut Stand-Up Tour THE SECOND BEST NIGHT OF YOUR LIFE
Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 4 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour

Matteo Lane Adds Second Show At The Paramount Theatre, September 23

Matteo Lane Adds Second Show At The Paramount Theatre, September 23

High Plains Comedy Festival, Illegal Pete's, and Comedy Works Entertainment present MATTEO LANE: THE AL DENTE TOUR coming to Denver's Paramount

Theatre on Saturday, September 23 at 7:00pm. Due to overwhelming demand, a second show has been added at 9:30pm. Tickets are $39.50 – $79.50 plus applicable fees. Tickets are on sale now!

MATTEO LANE is a New York-based comedian whose stand-up special can be seen on Netflix's THE COMEDY LINEUP. He has performed stand up on THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert, LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers, Comedy Central's ADAM DEVINE'S HOUSE PARTY, THIS WEEK AT THE COMEDY CELLAR and THE COMEDY JAM, as well as HBO's CRASHING. Fluent in five languages and with a singing range of six octaves, Matteo lived in Italy as an oil painter and opera singer before starting his comedy career.

High Plains Comedy Festival is held each fall in Denver, Colorado with title sponsor Illegal Pete's. Founded in 2013 by Denver comedian/writer Adam Cayton-Holland, the Festival features a mix of local and national comics in venues throughout the city—with a special emphasis on the historic Baker neighborhood surrounding South Broadway. High Plains has quickly gained a reputation as one of the most talent-packed and fun-filled festivals in the country and returns for its tenth year September 21 - 23, 2023.




RELATED STORIES - Denver

1
HAUNTED OBJECTS LIVE Announced At The Stanley Hotel, October 15 Photo
HAUNTED OBJECTS LIVE Announced At The Stanley Hotel, October 15

Comedy Works Entertainment and Stanley Live present HAUNTED OBJECTS LIVE! coming to The Stanley Hotel Concert Hall in Estes Park, CO on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 7:00pm.

2
Michelle Wolf to Play Comedy Works Larimer Square in August Photo
Michelle Wolf to Play Comedy Works Larimer Square in August

Comedian Michelle Wolf will play Comedy Works Larimer Square from August 10 through August 12.

3
Chris Redd to Play Comedy Works Larimer Square Next Weekend Photo
Chris Redd to Play Comedy Works Larimer Square Next Weekend

Chris Redd's first one-hour comedy special Why Am I Like This? premiered on HBO Max last year.  Redd was on Saturday Night Live for 5 seasons, and is the co-creator, writer, and star of Peacock's scripted comedy series, Bust Down. He received the Emmy Award in 2018 for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for the SNL song Come Back, Barack. In 2019 Redd released his debut stand-up album, But Here We Are.

4
Denver Art Societys Open Mic Night Set For Next Month Photo
Denver Art Society's Open Mic Night Set For Next Month

Denver Art Society’s Open Mic Night is a live show in which attendees may perform on stage whether they are amateurs or professionals, often for the first time!  Performers sign up in advance for a time slot and are welcome to perform comedy, music, poetry, rapping, spoken word or what you like. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series Showrunner Teases 'Biggest' Season Yet Video Video: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series Showrunner Teases 'Biggest' Season Yet
Arielle Jacobs Knows That Audiences Need HERE LIES LOVE Now More Than Ever Video
Arielle Jacobs Knows That Audiences Need HERE LIES LOVE Now More Than Ever
Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY Video
Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY
Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character Video
Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character
View all Videos

Denver SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Backwoods Cigars Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-6/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sundyne
Sundyne (1/01-12/31)VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Othello
Central City Opera House (8/04-8/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The hilarious and heartfelt one-person comedy “My Son the Waiter: A Jewish Tragedy”
Lakewood Cultural Center (8/03-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Almost Heaven: Songs of John Denver
Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre (9/01-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Othello
Central City Opera House (8/06-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre (6/02-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Romeo & Juliet
Central City Opera House (8/05-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
Phamaly Theatre Company (8/17-9/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kiss Me, Kate
Central City Opera House (8/05-8/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You