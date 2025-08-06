Margaret Cho, Marc Kudisch and More to be Featured in Theatre Aspen's SOLO FLIGHTS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre Aspen has revealed the six new works selected for the sixth annual Solo Flights Festival, the yearly developmental festival of one-person shows bringing lauded creatives to the Aspen area, to be held from September 2-7, 2025 at Theatre Aspen’s Hurst Theatre and The Wheeler Opera House.



For the first time, Theatre Aspen is taking a Solo Flights production off-campus. Mark Twain Shouldn’t Say Such Things will be presented at the iconic Wheeler Opera House.



This year’s Solo Flights Festival will feature six new works, all receiving early developmental support from Theatre Aspen including:



The Goldsmith

Tuesday, September 2 at 4PM; Thursday, September 4 at 7PM

Written by and Starring Sharone Sayegh

Directed by Zachary Prince

Sound Composer and Music Arrangement by Avi Amon



Stemming from Broadway actress Sharone Sayegh’s true family’s journey, The Goldsmith is a treasury of stories woven through the golden jewelry passed down through her family, across borders, cultures, and generations. Each piece of jewelry takes us further along her family’s journey from Iraq to Israel, and then to America, where Sharone grapples for love as a first- generation Iraqi, Israeli, American Jew. As she wrestles with identity, belonging, multiplicity of self, and acceptance, this solo play moves, surprises, and inspires the audience to investigate the stories and legacies with which we adorn ourselves throughout our lives.



Ghost Tour

Tuesday, September 2 at 7PM; Thursday, September 4 at 4PM

Written by Gordon Greenberg

Directed by Stephen Brackett

Starring Adam Kantor



In Ghost Tour, a sardonic out-of-work actor returns to his Florida hometown to host a haunted theatre tour—only to be haunted by his own past. As fact blurs with fiction, the tour becomes a hilarious, heart-wrenching deep dive into love, loss, queerness, and the ghosts we carry. Set against the kitschy backdrop of Orlando’s supernatural subculture, this sharply funny solo play is part stand-up, part séance, and wholly unforgettable. Because sometimes, the scariest stories are the ones we tell ourselves.

Mourning Songs

Wednesday, September 3 at 7PM; Saturday, September 6 at 4PM

Written by and Starring Ryan Langer

Co-Directed by Gregg Wiggans & Jack Cumming III



When grief goes viral, how far do you go to turn heartbreak into a breakthrough? Aspiring musical theatre composer, Ryan Langer, is on the verge of giving up—until an unexpected tragedy triggers a creative spark he never saw coming. On an impulse, Ryan starts a social media project to cope with his grief… and it explodes. As likes turn into shares and re-posts, an unexpected career opportunity emerges, and Ryan must confront the cost of turning personal pain into public art.



The Vampire

Wednesday, September 3 at 4PM; Saturday, September 6 at 7PM

Written by and Starring Alec Silberblatt

Directed by Paul Edwards



A lonely and lost young man, seduced by wealth, purpose, and friendship finds himself in the company of a vampire. After inviting the monster into his life, he must choose whether to embrace the violence and chaos it brings or vanquish the foe and protect those he loves most.



Mark Twain Shouldn’t Say Such Things

Friday, September 5 at 7PM; Sunday, September 7 at 4PM

@ The Wheeler Opera House

Written by Dick Scanlan and Marc Kudisch

Directed by Dick Scanlan

Starring Marc Kudisch



While on a lecture tour to promote the publication of his new novel, Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, Mark Twain—America’s first stand-up comic—is faced with a crisis when touring partner and friend, southern writer and unexpected progressive George Washington Cable leaves the tour without warning. Forced to use his famous wit and charisma to turn the two-hander into a solo act, Twain must confront his own views on friendship and race… and his ways of expressing those views. If you think you know the Icon, get ready to meet the Man.



Mommy: A One-Woman Cho

Friday, September 5 at 4PM; Sunday, September 7 at 7PM

Written by and starring Margaret Cho

Directed by Seonjae Kim

Additional Material by Leah Nanako Winkler



In this genre-defying solo show, trailblazing artist Margaret Cho takes on the persona she embodied in her comedy so many times: her own mother. As “Mommy” takes the audience through a hilarious romp of the Korean-American immigrant experience, inconvenient secrets of family and survival emerge. Delivered with Cho’s signature wit, Mommy: A One Woman Cho is a fearless invitation to see the truth in our own stories.

