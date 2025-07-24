MISS MANHATTAN, a New Musical About Americaâ€™s First Supermodel, Will Premiere in Boulder This Fall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The world premiere of Miss Manhattan, a brand-new musical inspired by the tragic true story of Audrey Munsonâ€”Americaâ€™s first supermodelâ€”will take the stage in Boulder, Colorado, this fall. Presented by 19K Productions, LLC and CenterStage Theatre Company, the production will run from September 19â€“28, 2025, at the Grace Gamm Theater at the Dairy Arts Center.

Munson, whose likeness adorns dozens of statues throughout New York City, once mingled with the elite of the Gilded Age before scandal and personal tragedy sent her into obscurity. Miss Manhattan follows both her meteoric rise and devastating fall, while weaving in the modern-day story of Claire, an awkward eighth grader searching for meaning and beauty in todayâ€™s world. Together, their stories unravel a haunting portrait of fame, fragility, and the price of being seen.