 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

MISS MANHATTAN, a New Musical About Americaâ€™s First Supermodel, Will Premiere in Boulder This Fall

Performances run September 19â€“28, 2025, at the Grace Gamm Theater at the Dairy Arts Center.

By: Jul. 24, 2025
MISS MANHATTAN, a New Musical About Americaâ€™s First Supermodel, Will Premiere in Boulder This Fall Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

The world premiere of Miss Manhattan, a brand-new musical inspired by the tragic true story of Audrey Munsonâ€”Americaâ€™s first supermodelâ€”will take the stage in Boulder, Colorado, this fall. Presented by 19K Productions, LLC and CenterStage Theatre Company, the production will run from September 19â€“28, 2025, at the Grace Gamm Theater at the Dairy Arts Center.

Munson, whose likeness adorns dozens of statues throughout New York City, once mingled with the elite of the Gilded Age before scandal and personal tragedy sent her into obscurity. Miss Manhattan follows both her meteoric rise and devastating fall, while weaving in the modern-day story of Claire, an awkward eighth grader searching for meaning and beauty in todayâ€™s world. Together, their stories unravel a haunting portrait of fame, fragility, and the price of being seen.

The cast features Anne Terze-Schwarz, Megan Van de Hey, Sophia Dotson, Vidushi Goyal, Scott Rathbun, Katja Podsiadly, Elton Tanega, and Graham and Kristina Fullerâ€”who also co-wrote the music and lyrics. The book is by Graham Fuller, Kristina Fuller (creators of off-Broadwayâ€™s That Parenting Musical), and Stephanie Ronco, with orchestrations and musical direction by Dan Graeber. Robert Michael Sanders directs, and the production will include a live eight-piece orchestra.




Need more Denver Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Videos