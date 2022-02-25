Laura Benanti to Star in SPRING SOIREE: A BENEFIT FOR THEATRE ASPEN

Theatre Aspen announced today that the organization will celebrate spring in Aspen with their first live event of the season, The Spring SoirÃ©e: A Benefit for Theatre Aspen, an intimate fund-raising concert starring Tony AwardÂ® winner and five-time Tony AwardÂ® nominee Laura Benanti (Worth, Here Today, "Younger", forthcoming Hulu series "Life & Beth"), on Saturday, March 12th at 6:00pm MT at Paepcke Auditorium in Aspen.



This multi-talented actress has had great success on stage and screen. Beginning with her Broadway debut in The Sound of Music in 1998, Laura has gone on to star in 13 Broadway plays and musicals, most recently as a guest performer in the wildly popular Freestyle Love Supreme. On screen, Laura is known for her roles in Worth, Here Today, "Younger", the forthcoming Hulu series "Life & Beth", and the current reboot of "Gossip Girl".

"I can't think of a better way to begin our new season than by sharing Laura's fantastic talent with all of our Aspen friends and supporters," said Jed Bernstein, Producing Director of Theatre Aspen.



The concert's music direction and arrangements are by Todd Almond ("Gossip Girl", Girl From The North Country). Laura Benanti will take the stage for a 45-minute concert to share songs from her career and beyond. Filled with heart and humor, this is not to be missed. The concert will be followed by a Paddle Raise in support of our 2022 Apprentice Artist Company.



This exclusive event will be held for a limited-capacity audience. A limited number of single tickets will be available to the general public beginning Friday, February 25th. Tickets for are available at TheatreAspen.org or by calling 970-300-4474.



For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Yoeli GutiÃ©rrez by email yoeli@theatreaspen.org or by phone 970-300-4290.



Details of Theatre Aspen's 2022 Summer Season will be announced shortly.



For more information, please visit TheatreAspen.org.