Last Chance To Vote For The BroadwayWorld Denver Awards; THE LAST 10 YEARS GALA Leads Best Musical!

This is the last chance to vote for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Denver:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Melissa Firlit - THE NEXT 10 YEARS GALA - Thingamajig Theatre Company 35%

Kelly Van Oosbree - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Performance Now 28%

Andrew Cao - JOSEPH...DREAMCOAT - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 26%

Christopher Page-Sanders - FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE - Vintage Theatre 11%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

JoAnn Nevils - MEN ON BOATS - Merely Players 30%

Nicole M. Harrison - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Performance Now Theatre Company 20%

Jesus Perez - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Rocky Mountain Repertory 19%

Adrienne Young - THE NEXT 10 YEARS GALA - Thingamajig Theatre Company 14%

Adrienne Young - SYLVIA - Thingamajig Theatre Company 11%

Elly Hunt - DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Creede Repertory Theatre 6%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Tim Moore and Laura Moore - THE LAST 10 YEARS GALA - Thingamajig Theatre Company 36%

Andrew Cao - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 26%

Kelly Van Oosbree - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Performance Noe Theatre Company 21%

Christopher Page-Sanders / Lee Ann Scherlong - FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE - Vintage Theatre 17%

Best Direction Of A Play

Mona Wood-Patterson / Liz Gray - MEN ON BOATS - Merely Players 42%

Tim Moore - SYLVIA - Thingamajig Theatre Company 35%

Betty Hart - AN ILIAD - Creede Repertory Theatre 17%

Michael Perlman - DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Creede Repertory Theatre 7%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Mona Wood-Patterson - WAKEY, WAKEY - Merely Players 62%

Betty Hart - TO THE MOON - Creede Repertory Theatre 38%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ethan Newman - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 54%

Brett Maughan - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Performance Now Theatre Company 46%

Best Musical

THE LAST 10 YEARS GALA - Thingamajig Theatre Company 32%

JOSEPH AND THE TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Rocky Mountain Repertory 31%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Performance Now Theatre 24%

FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE - Vintage Theatre 14%

Best Performer In A Musical

Steve Taylor - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Ovation West 34%

Cara Chumbley - JOSEPH...DREAMCOAT - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 16%

Bernie Cardell - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Performance Now Theatre 15%

Emma Rebecca Maxfield - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Performance Now Theatre Company 11%

Maya Rowe - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 9%

Chance Michael Wall - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 7%

Micheal Corey Hassel - JOSEPH...DREAMCOAT - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 7%

Best Performer In A Play

Laura Moore - SYLVIA - Thingamajig Theatre Company 26%

Sarah Choszczyk - MEN ON BOATS - Merely Players 20%

Jason Lythgoe - ART - Merely Players 12%

Jeff Graves - ART - Merely Players 10%

Carl Morrow - SYLVIA - Thingamajig Theatre Company 9%

Lavour Addison - AN ILIAD - Creede Repertory Theatre 8%

Geoff Johnson - ART - Merely Players 5%

Dennis Elkins - BOX - Thingamajig Theatre Company 5%

Polly Seale - SYLVIA - Thingamajig Theatre Company 5%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Liz Gray - WAKEY, WAKEY - Merely Players 86%

Jessica Harris - WAKEY, WAKEY - Merely Players 14%

Best Play

ART - Merely Players 43%

BOX - Thingamajig Theatre Company 37%

DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Creede Repertory Theatre 21%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

MEN ON BOATS - Merely Players 69%

DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Creede Repertory Theatre 31%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Charles Ford - MEN ON BOATS - Merely Players 47%

Cody Tellis Rutledge - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 26%

AnnDee Alvidrez - DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Creede Repertory Theatre 16%

Cody Tellis Rutledge - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 11%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Anthony Kingsley - MEN ON BOATS - Merely Players 40%

Tom Quinn - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Performance Now Theatre 31%

Jake Harbour & Johnathan Taylor - AN ILIAD - Creede Repertory Theatre 12%

Jake Harbour - RED RIDING HOOD - Creede Repertory Theatre 9%

Anthony Kingsley - WAKEY, WAKEY - Merely Players 8%

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

SOPHIA DOTSON: THERE WILL BE LIGHT - Vintage Theatre 78%

LEONARD BARRETT JR: BROADWAY - Vintage Theatre 22%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Brody Lineaweaver - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 36%

Nancy Evans Begley - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Performance Now Theatre Company 25%

Alan Rubin - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Ovation West 12%

Michael E. Martin - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 9%

Carter Edward Smith - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Sasquatch Productions 7%

Jeffery Parker - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Performance Now Theatre Company 6%

Jalen Gregory - FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE - Vintage Theatre 5%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Rodney Holmes - SYLVIA - Thingamajig Theatre Company 47%

Sharina Ramsey-Adams - MEN ON BOATS - Merely Players 29%

Mohriah James - MEN ON BOATS - Merely Players 24%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - Merely Players 75%

THE CHILDREN - Merely Players 25%