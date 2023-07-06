Kerrie Chacon Brings A.I. to The Garage at Mash Lab This Weekend

The event is on Saturday, July 8th.

By: Jul. 06, 2023

Local artist Kerrie Chacon “A.I.” will take place on Saturday, July 8th at The Garage at Mash Lab 4487 Highland Meadows Pkwy, Windsor, CO 80550 from 6:00p to 9:00p.

Kerrie Chacon, a native of Greeley, Colorado, is a multi-talented artist specializing in painting, drawing, and digital creations. Growing up in a creative family, where her parents were skilled carpentry and sewing, Kerrie developed a deep appreciation for the transformative power of art. Driven by a relentless curiosity to explore herself and the world, Kerrie’s art serves as a catalyst for inner reflection, challenging societal norms, and unlocking the realm of boundless imagination. Through her works, she seamlessly blends imagination, symbolism, and meticulous attention to detail, captivating viewers and inviting them to venture beyond conventional boundaries. 

The exhibition showcases a diverse range of artworks, including meticulously crafted mannequin heads, full-body acrylic painted mannequins, and fine art giclee photographs. These sculptures and images represent Kerrie’s personal journey as an artist, symbolizing her struggle against societal expectations and cultural norms that hinder personal growth and self-expression. Through the use of various materials, each artwork reflects a unique aspect of her artistic evolution. With the support of her husband as her collaborator, these sculptures have come to life, manifesting the visions born from my imagination. 

The path leading to this exhibition has been marked by adversity, faith, and unwavering commitment. Kerrie made the bold decision to sell her salon business and fully dedicate herself to becoming a professional artist. Guided by Art Manager and Curator Mary Valdez, the exhibition has reached its fruition, shedding light on the profound impact of A.l on our culture and the retail industry. 

Through Kerrie’s art, she aims to inspire change and draw attention to the power and versatility of technology emphasizing the importance of supporting local businesses in our ever-changing society. By initiating conversations about unity, meaningful experiences, and the role of A.I. Kerrie seeks to encourage a shift from prioritizing convenience to valuing the well-being of our communities. Together, let us embrace technology as a tool for progress, uplift local businesses, and support our neighbors families, fostering a brighter future for all.


 

Kerrie Chacon, unwavering passion that fuels her every stroke, continues to push the boundaries of artistic expression. Here captivating paintings, drawings, and digital creations offer transformative journeys, urging viewers to question their beliefs, embrace new perspectives, and embrace the magic that lies within the world of art. 

Learn more at https://instagram.com/kerrie.chacon?igshid=MzNlNGNkZWQ4Mg, https://www.artworkarchive.com/profile/kerrie-chacon



