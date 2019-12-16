Just Two Weeks Left To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Denver:
Best Actor in a Musical
Best Actor in a Play
Best Actress in a Musical
Best Actress in a Play
Best Choreography of a Musical
Best Costume Design of a Musical or Play
Best Director of a Musical
Best Director of a Play
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Best Music Director
Best Musical
Best Play
Best Set Design of a Musical
Best Set Design of a Play
Best Small Ensemble of a Musical
Best Small Ensemble of a Play
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical
Best Supporting Actor in a Play
Best Supporting Actress in a Musical
Best Supporting Actress in a Play
Best Young Adult in a Musical
Best Young Adult in a Play
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Andrew Greiche - DISASTER - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 18%
Kalond Irlanda - MARY POPPINS - Vintage Theatre 8%
Derek Helsing - SWEENEY TODD - Equinox Theatre 7%
Ben Martinez - NORTHSIDE - Su Teatro 24%
Lorenzo Gonzalez - INTERVIEW WITH A MEXICAN - Su Teatro 11%
Dennis Elkins - BOX. - Thingamajig Theatre Company 10%
Abby Kate Herron - CABARET - Center Stage 9%
Carolyn Lohr - MARY POPPINS - Vintage Theatre 8%
Tracy Denver - GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Equinox Theatre 8%
Bianca LaVerne Jones - LAST NIGHT AND THE NIGHT BEFORE - Denver Center for the Performing Arts 22%
Molly Gallegos - NORTHSIDE - Su Teatro 19%
Darrow Klein - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Arvada Center 7%
Adrianne Hampton - MARY POPPINS - Vintage Theatre 20%
Matthew Peters/Ali King - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - BDT Stage 15%
Colin Roybal - HEATHERS - Equinox Theatre 10%
Cheryl Faulkner - MARY POPPINS - Vintage Theatre 16%
Rachel Finley - SWEENEY TODD - Equinox Theatre 12%
Jesus Perez - SWEENEY TODD - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 12%
Clay White - MARY POPPINS - Vintage Theatre 12%
Melissa Firlit - JEKYLL & HYDE - Thingamajig Theatre Company 11%
Ali King - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - BDT Stage 9%
Hugo Carbajal - NORTHSIDE - Su Teatro 23%
Valerie Curtis-Newton - LAST NIGHT AND THE NIGHT BEFORE - Denver Center for the Performing Arts 12%
Dennis Elkins - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Thingamajig Theatre Company 9%
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - BDT stage 16%
Steven Tangedal - ADDAMS FAMILY - Vintage Theatre 14%
Kevin Taylor - MARY POPPINS - Vintage Theatre 13%
Arnold King - NORTHSIDE - Su Teatro 27%
Laine Wong - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Thingamajig Theatre Company 17%
Arnold King - CHICANO POWER 1969: BIRTH OF A MOVEMENT - Su Teatro 8%
Boni McIntyre - JEKYLL & HYDE - Thingamajig Theatre Company 13%
Tanner Kelly - NEWSIES - Parker Pace Center/Inspire Theater Company 12%
KELLY BIDSTRUP GRAHAM - SWEENEY TODD - Equinox Theatre 12%
MARY POPPINS - Vintage Theatre 11%
JEKYLL & HYDE - Thingamajig Theatre Company 9%
A CHRISTMAS STORY - BDT Stage 9%
NORTHSIDE - Su Teatro 21%
LAST NIGHT AND THE NIGHT BEFORE - Denver Center for the Performing Arts 10%
THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Arvada Center 9%
Ryan Walkoviak - MARY POPPINS - Vintage Theatre 20%
Amy Campion - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - BDT Stage 14%
Matt McCarren - MAMMA MIA! - Thingamajig Theatre Company 14%
Steve Nash - NORTHSIDE - Su Teatro 24%
Campion, Quinn, Rusnack - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - BDT Stage 14%
Michael R. Duran - NEWSIES - Parker Pace Center/Inspire Theater Company 13%
MARY POPPINS - Vintage Theatre 19%
INTO THE WOODS - Breckenridge Backstage Theatre 18%
RING OF FIRE - Thingamajig Theatre Company 14%
NORTHSIDE - Su Teatro 24%
THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Arvada Center 15%
LETTERS - Forum Theater/Fetal Health Foundation 9%
JESSICA JEWELL - SWEENEY TODD - Equinox Theatre 40%
Curt Behm - MARY POPPINS - Vintage Theatre 38%
Chris Pyfrom - DISASTER! - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 22%
Andrew Greiche - DISASTER! - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 22%
Hayden McDonald - A CHRISTMAS STORY - BDT Stage 12%
Michael O’Shea - MARY POPPINS - Vintage Theatre 7%
Angel Mendez Soto - NORTHSIDE - Su Teatro 20%
Tyler Price Robinson - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Thingamajig Theatre Company 14%
Miguel Martimen - INTERVIEW WITH A MEXICAN - Su Teatro 9%
Kerri Emswiller - MARY POPPINS - Vintage Theatre 13%
Abigail Kochever - INTO THE WOODS - Breckenridge Backstage Theatre 11%
Megan McDonald - INTO THE WOODS - Breckenridge Backstage Theatre 8%
Yolanda Ortega - NORTHSIDE - Su Teatro 17%
Andrea Renteria - NORTHSIDE - Su Teatro 12%
Johannah Laverty - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Thingamajig Theatre Company 10%
Hayden McDonald - A CHRISTMAS STORY - BDT Stage 16%
Gabe Waits - NEWSIES - Parker Pace Center/Inspire Theater Company 15%
Christian Gonzalez - THE WHOS TOMMY - Thingamajig Theatre Company 12%
Darrow Klein - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Arvada Center 18%
Sylvia Rocabado - CHICANO POWER 1969: BIRTH OF A MOVEMENT - Su Teatro 14%
Brooks Garvey - ANNA KARENINA - Denver Center for the Performing Arts 11%
Best Actor in a Play
Best Actress in a Musical
Best Actress in a Play
Best Choreography of a Musical
Best Costume Design of a Musical or Play
Best Director of a Musical
Best Director of a Play
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Best Music Director
Best Musical
Best Play
Best Set Design of a Musical
Best Set Design of a Play
Best Small Ensemble of a Musical
Best Small Ensemble of a Play
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical
Best Supporting Actor in a Play
Best Supporting Actress in a Musical
Best Supporting Actress in a Play
Best Young Adult in a Musical
Best Young Adult in a Play
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.