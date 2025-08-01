Juniper Circle Productions Receives Colorado Health Foundation Grant for Alan Espinoza Solo Performance Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Juniper Circle Productions has received a $2,000 sponsorship from The Colorado Health Foundation to support the Alan Espinoza Solo Performance Series, a fall 2025 initiative focused on amplifying underrepresented voices through solo performance. The series will take place October 3–19, 2025, in Paonia and Hotchkiss, Colorado, and will honor the legacy of artist and advocate Alan Espinoza through bold, original storytelling.

The Alan Espinoza Solo Performance Series will feature a lineup of theater, dance, and multimedia solo works created and performed by artists from historically marginalized communities, including artists of color, LGBTQ+ creators, and emerging voices from the North Fork Valley and beyond. Programming includes community workshops, artist talkbacks, and pop-up collaborations, all offered by suggested donation to ensure accessibility. Ten percent of proceeds will benefit the DC Cares Scholarship Fund.

"Juniper Circle is incredibly honored to receive this funding in support of the Alan Espinoza Solo Performance Series, which is one of the most urgent and emotionally resonant programs of our season," said Michael Cooper, Executive Artistic Director of Juniper Circle Productions. "Alan's legacy reminds us of the importance of bold, unflinching expression – and this support helps us uplift artists who are too often left out of the cultural conversation."

The Colorado Health Foundation sponsorship will help fund artist honorariums and production expenses, strengthening Juniper Circle’s mission to bridge rural and urban creative communities through immersive, interdisciplinary performance. “At a time when cultural division and censorship threaten artistic freedom, programs like this are vital for building empathy, equity, and healing,” Cooper added. “We believe that sharing personal stories onstage is one of the most powerful ways to cultivate connection and social change.”

For more information, visit www.junipercircleproductions.org.