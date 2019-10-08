Josh Blue Comes to Comedy Works Downtown

Perhaps best known as the comedian who puts the cerebral in Cerebral Palsy, Josh Blue centers much of his self-deprecating act around his disability. He exploded onto the national comedy scene by capturing the attention and endearment of the country as the winner of NBC's Last Comic Standing.

Josh starred in Comedy Central Presents: Josh Blue in 2011. His one-hour special Sticky Change aired on Showtime and Netflix. In 2016, Josh released his third one-hour special, DELETE on HULU and Amazon. Josh dropped a music CD, titled Josh Blue and the Hooligan Stew Review, with some original songs. He wrapped up 2018 by recording his fourth one-hour comedy special at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square, Josh's home club.

He has appeared twice on Ron White's Comedy Salute to the Troops on CMT and made his late-night television debut on The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson. Blue most recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC, followed by a coveted appearance at the prestigious Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal.

Josh Blue continues to spread laughter and breaking down stereotypes of those with disabilities one sarcastic and though-provoking joke at a time.

Comedy Works is pleased to announce that Josh Blue will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square:

Friday, December 20 | 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM | $25.00

Saturday, December 21 | 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM | $25.00

Advance tickets are available. Visit ComedyWorks.com or call 303-595-3637





