Joe Dombrowski to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark

Joe Dombrowski will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark on October 23, 24 and 25. Recently named one of Variety Magazine's top 10 comics to watch, Native Metro Detroiter, Joe Dombrowski took the world by storm in 2017 with a viral April Fools' Day spelling test prank that landed him multiple appearances on the Ellen Degeneres Show. Don't get it twisted though! It takes at least 20 years to be an overnight sensation! Joe has been doing stand up comedy since he was eight years old in his third-grade talent show. He's never stopped! Since Joe's rise to fame, he has been traveling the globe with his stand-up comedy which often highlights his marriage, road to fatherhood, and of course his time as a former elementary school teacher.

Joe has been featured as a headlining act at the Just for Laughs comedy festival in Montreal, The New York comedy festival and the Netflix Is a Joke Fest. Joe is also the co-host of the wildly successful comedy/game show “My Straight Friends” which runs monthly at the world-famous Comedy Story in Los Angeles, CA and Emerald City Comedy Club in Seattle, WA. When he's not getting creative on stages and screens, Joe spends his time in Seattle, producing his podcast “Social Studies” with Netflix reality star and teacher, Gaspare Randazzo.

Joe will also host his show, My Straight Friends, which is the uproarious LGBTQ stand-up comedy/talk show hybrid, where comedians Ricci Armani and Joe Dombrowski take a deep dive into gay culture with their straight friends. This show is Friday @ 8:45 pm.